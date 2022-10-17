F3: Future of Freight Festival features engaging keynote speakers  

FreightWaves’ “F3: Future of Freight Festival” will bring top freight and logistics companies and staff members to Chattanooga in two weeks. Taking place Nov. 1-3, there will also be six keynote speakers discussing topics from the future of the industry to overcoming adversity to the state of the Chinese economy.

The keynote speakers include:

Spencer Frazier is executive vice president of sales and marketing for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. In that position, Frazier is responsible for establishing J.B. Hunt’s commercial growth strategy, which are enabled by the company’s investments in people, technology and capacity. He leads an integrated team of sales, marketing, customer experience, and international professionals focused on creating and delivering value for J.B. Hunt’s customers.

Rosemary Coates has been a management consultant for 25-plus years, helping over 80 global supply chain clients worldwide. She is an Amazon.com best-selling author with five supply chain management books, including the “Reshoring Guidebook,” “42 Rules for Sourcing and Manufacturing in China,” and the “Legal Blacksmith – How to Avoid and Defend Supply Chain Disputes.” She also serves as an expert witness on legal cases involving global supply chain disputes.

John Ibbitson co-authored “Empty Planet: The Shock of Global Population Decline,” which has been translated into nine languages and is sold around the world. Since arriving in 1999 at The Globe and Mail, Canada’s national newspaper, he has served as Washington bureau chief, Ottawa bureau chief, chief political writer and, since 2015, writer at large.

Leland R. Miller is a frequent commentator on media outlets such as CNBC, Bloomberg TV & Radio, CNN, BNN, BBC, and FOX Business, and he has served as a guest host of two of the financial world’s top morning news shows, CNBC Squawk Box and Bloomberg Surveillance. His work is featured regularly in The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New Yorker, The Atlantic, Forbes, Foreign Policy, The Hill, and South China Morning Post.

Manti Te’o rose to national prominence during his collegiate years at Notre Dame, culminating in his final season, when he finished second in Heisman Trophy voting and led the Irish to a national championship appearance. While in college, Manti was the victim of an elaborate catfishing hoax that was recently documented in Netflix’s “UNTOLD: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.”

Peter Zeihan is a critically acclaimed author whose first two books — “The Accidental Superpower” and “The Absent Superpower” — set the stage for his most recent release, “The End of the World is Just the Beginning: Mapping the Collapse of Globalization.” Understanding what drives tomorrow’s headlines, Zeihaan’s approach transforms dense and heavy topics into accessible, relevant takeaways for audiences. Combining an expert understanding of demography, economics, energy, politics, technology, and security, Zeihan will speak about the changing global landscape, its impact on domestic and global supply chains, and what we can do now to prepare for an uncertain future.

While these are the keynote speakers at F3, there are dozens of additional speakers taking part in F3. The immersive experience features much more — rapid-fire demonstrations of the latest in FreightTech, interactive sponsor exhibits and a festival that will include exclusive VIP experiences, entertainment and music. ‍

Attendees will explore the future of FreightTech, engage with industry leaders and the staff of FreightWaves, and attend discussions focused on all transportation modes: trucking, air, ocean and rail. There will be sessions with experts and entrepreneurs, and multiple opportunities to network with colleagues and new acquaintances from across the industry.

To get tickets, learn more about the event speakers and the agenda, visit the F3: Future of Freight event site.

