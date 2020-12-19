FAA endorses Moderna COVID vaccine for pilots

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Saturday gave commercial pilots and air traffic controllers the green light to take Moderna Inc.’s (NASDQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccine, eliminating the possibility those who take the new drug might violate their medical certifications.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday approved Moderna’s vaccine for public use on an emergency basis and the FAA quickly moved to endorse usage for two groups of essential transportation workers, as it did a week ago after Pfizer Inc.’s got the FDA’s blessing.

In both cases, the FAA is requiring pilots and air traffic controllers to abstain from work for 48 hours after injection to ensure there are no side effects that might lead to safety issues.

Because the vaccine requires two doses, 28 days apart for maximum effectiveness, the waiting period applies after each dose. The Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) vaccine, which was approved last week, requires two doses 21 days apart, but the waiting period after each dose applies to both brands.

