Federal case reveals how a cargo theft ring operated in plain sight

For years, the transportation industry has warned that cargo theft is becoming more sophisticated. Criminals impersonate carriers, hijack identities and steal entire shipments without ever cutting a trailer seal. Yet federal prosecutors say another threat never disappeared. Organized crews are still roaming freight corridors looking for unattended trailers, sleeping drivers and an opportunity to strike.

That reality was on display this month when a Philadelphia man was sentenced to 94 months in federal prison for his role in an organized cargo theft ring responsible for stealing more than $1.5 million in freight from interstate shipments moving through the Philadelphia region. The case offers a rare look inside how a modern cargo theft crew operated and how investigators ultimately dismantled it.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Salahudin Reddy pleaded guilty to conspiracy, theft from interstate shipments, possession of stolen goods from interstate shipments, theft of government property and possession of stolen government property. The charges stemmed from a seven-month cargo theft conspiracy that operated between January and July 2023.

One crew. More than a dozen cargo thefts.

Federal prosecutors described Reddy as an active participant in an organized theft crew that repeatedly targeted tractor-trailers parked throughout the Philadelphia area. Court records show the group waited until trailers were unattended or drivers were asleep before using bolt cutters and other tools to break into the trailers and remove the freight inside. The stolen cargo was then sold through contacts around Philadelphia.

The government estimates the conspiracy stole more than $1.5 million worth of freight from over 10 victims. During a span of just a few weeks in April 2023, investigators say the crew stole more than $1 million worth of cargo, including frozen snow crab legs, Samsung televisions and more than $230,000 in newly minted U.S. dimes. The sentencing memorandum notes that these were not isolated crimes. Prosecutors argued the crew committed more than a dozen cargo thefts over several months, repeatedly identifying vulnerable shipments before coordinating teams of vehicles and individuals to unload freight before law enforcement could respond. The dime theft that drew national attention Among the most unusual thefts described in court filings involved a shipment of newly minted U.S. dimes leaving the Philadelphia Mint. According to prosecutors, a tractor-trailer carrying more than $750,000 worth of 2023 dimes was parked overnight after departing the Mint for Florida. Investigators say members of the theft crew broke into the trailer during the night and transferred more than $230,000 worth of coins into waiting vehicles using large trash cans. Thousands of dimes were left scattered across the parking lot after the theft. The theft quickly became national news, but investigators were already gathering evidence that would eventually tie members of the crew to the crime. Cell phones, group chats and GPS told the story The federal investigation relied heavily on digital evidence rather than eyewitness testimony alone. Court documents describe investigators using cell-site location data, phone records, text messages, surveillance video and GPS information to reconstruct the conspiracy. Following the dime theft, one co-conspirator reportedly sent a message to a months-long group chat stating, “We made it!” alongside a screenshot of social media coverage of the theft. Another image recovered by investigators allegedly showed one of the conspirators lying in the bed of a pickup truck filled with stolen dimes. Investigators later recovered newly minted dimes from a box truck allegedly purchased for use by the theft crew. Bank surveillance also captured one of the conspirators depositing thousands of stolen dimes after opening a new account, according to court filings. The same investigative techniques connected the crew to additional thefts involving seafood and electronics. Prosecutors cited text messages discussing prices, coordinating vehicles, requesting bolt cutters, sharing GPS locations and arranging buyers for stolen cargo shortly after each theft. Entire truckloads disappeared overnight One of the largest thefts occurred on April 6, 2023, when prosecutors say the crew stole approximately 34,500 pounds of frozen snow crab legs from a trailer parked at a seafood wholesaler while the driver slept inside the tractor. According to court records, the driver awoke after feeling movement inside the trailer and called police, reporting that as many as 15 individuals in six or seven vehicles were removing the cargo. By the time officers arrived, the entire shipment had been taken. Investigators later recovered a rented Chevrolet Suburban containing stolen crab legs, bolt cutters and a rewards card bearing Reddy’s name. Only days later, prosecutors say the crew stole approximately 103 Samsung 75-inch televisions from another parked tractor-trailer before attempting to sell them through contacts identified in text message conversations. Physical theft remains a growing concern The timing of the sentencing comes as the FBI warns that cargo theft continues to evolve across the transportation industry. In a recent public advisory, FBI Philadelphia warned carriers, brokers and shippers that organized cargo theft groups are increasingly combining traditional trailer burglaries with fraud schemes involving fictitious pickups, fraudulent carrier identities and other forms of supply chain deception. The Philadelphia case illustrates that both forms of cargo theft continue to exist simultaneously. While identity-based fraud often dominates industry headlines, organized crews continue searching for physically vulnerable freight parked at truck stops, warehouses and staging locations. The common denominator remains opportunity. Whether criminals exploit a stolen carrier identity or a parked trailer, investigators say they are looking for weaknesses in the supply chain that allow freight to disappear before anyone realizes it is gone. A reminder for the transportation industry In its sentencing memorandum, the government argued that Reddy’s conduct demonstrated the seriousness of organized cargo theft and the need for sentences that deter similar crimes. Prosecutors described the theft ring as creating fear for truck drivers while repeatedly enriching itself through stolen freight. They also noted that Reddy fled from law enforcement on multiple occasions before his eventual arrest by the FBI. The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the Philadelphia Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Alexander Bowerman and Christopher Diviny prosecuted the case. The U.S. Attorney’s Office referred FreightWaves to the FBI’s recent cargo theft advisory for additional context regarding current cargo theft trends. FreightWaves has also reached out to FBI Philadelphia for additional comment and will update this story if more information becomes available. 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