Federal Court Hits Pause on FMCSA’s Non-Domiciled CDL Rule

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit has officially put the brakes on the FMCSA’s interim final rule governing non-domiciled CDLs, issuing an administrative stay on November 10, 2025. The decision, filed under Case No. 25-1215 (Jorge Rivera Lujan et al. v. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration), temporarily halts enforcement of the rule that would have restricted CDL eligibility for asylum seekers, DACA recipients, refugees, and other legally present non-citizens.

A three-judge panel reviewed emergency motions filed by the Public Citizen Litigation Group, American Federation of Teachers, and AFSCME, representing driver Jorge Rivera Lujan, a DACA recipient impacted by the rule.

The court’s order states:

“The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s interim final rule … is administratively stayed pending further order of the court.”

In plain language: the rule is on hold until the judges can review the full legal arguments from both sides. The court clarified that this pause is not a final ruling on the legality of the rule but rather a procedural move to maintain the status quo while the case proceeds.

What This Means for Truck Drivers

This stay means FMCSA’s rule cannot currently be enforced. For the reported nearly 194,000 drivers who risked losing their CDLs or renewal eligibility under the rule, this is an extension of sorts (more or less buying time). Drivers holding Employment Authorization Documents (EADs) or temporary work status can continue operating legally while the case moves forward.

For carriers, it removes immediate uncertainty at the moment. States can continue renewing and issuing non-domiciled CDLs under prior rules until the court issues a final decision.

Background on the Case

The FMCSA’s rule, issued in late September 2025 under the authority of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, took effect immediately and claimed to address a “national emergency” in CDL issuance. The rule barred several categories of non-citizens — including asylum seekers, asylees, refugees, and DACA recipients — from obtaining or renewing commercial licenses.

Critics argued that FMCSA bypassed the normal rulemaking process, enacting an “interim final rule” without the required notice-and-comment period. The lawsuit alleged that the agency failed to prove an actual emergency and that the policy caused irreparable harm to lawful workers and their families.

What Happens Next

With the administrative stay now in place, the rule is simply paused — but far from over. The next few weeks will determine whether the FMCSA’s non-domiciled CDL rule survives or becomes the latest federal action to be struck down for skipping due process.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit will now move into a detailed review process. That process unfolds in several stages:



Briefing Schedule Issued



The court will formally schedule deadlines for both sides — the petitioners (Public Citizen Litigation Group, the American Federation of Teachers, and AFSCME) and the FMCSA — to file their full legal arguments.



The petitioners will argue that the agency violated the Administrative Procedure Act by declaring a “national emergency” without evidence, bypassing the required notice-and-comment period that gives the public and industry stakeholders time to respond.



FMCSA, in turn, will need to prove that immediate implementation was justified under Title 49 U.S.C. § 31311, which allows the agency to act without advance notice only under “good cause” or “public safety emergency” standards.



Administrative Record Review



The judges will examine the complete administrative record — every memo, safety audit, and internal justification the FMCSA used to support its claim that non-domiciled CDL issuance poses an “immediate safety threat.”



That includes internal crash data, state audit results, and agency correspondence surrounding Secretary Sean Duffy’s September announcement. This review will test whether FMCSA’s evidence supports its declaration of a “national emergency,” or whether the agency overreached.



Oral Arguments Expected



Once written briefs are filed, the court is expected to hear oral arguments some time in 2026. These hearings will allow both sides to answer direct questions from the judges about the rule’s scope, intent, and potential harm.



The D.C. Circuit often expedites review of emergency federal actions that affect workers’ eligibility or economic livelihood, having done so in several recent administrative-law cases. It also (and occasionally the Supreme Court on appeal from it) has a track record of granting or denying emergency stays relatively quickly in cases involving; Federal employment and licensing rules or immediate economic/worker eligibility impacts



Possible Outcomes



From here, the court has a few clear paths:



Uphold the rule and lift the stay, allowing FMCSA to resume enforcement. They could also vacate the rule, declaring it invalid and ordering FMCSA to restart the process through traditional rule-making. Or they can extend the stay, keeping it on hold while the case moves through the process.





Industry Response

There are many initial reactions on socials surrounding this, some of which supported tighter oversight of CDL issuance, others acknowledge the stay but emphasized the importance of due process. Industry groups also remain divided: some want removal of VISAs in trucking as a whole, some welcome stronger verification standards; others argue the rule unfairly targets lawfully employed drivers and worsens the driver environment.

Final Thought

For now, the brakes are on. The D.C. Circuit’s order buys time for thousands of drivers caught in regulatory limbo — and for an industry already struggling with safety and compliance. What happens next will determine whether FMCSA’s rule becomes a precedent-setting restriction or a case study in federal overreach.