FedEx airplane makes hard landing at Tennessee airport

An investigation is underway after a FedEx cargo airplane crash-landed at an airport in Chattanooga, Tennessee, on Wednesday. The three people on board were uninjured.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when a call came in that an airplane was experiencing a landing gear failure.

In a 911 call obtained by Local 3 News, the pilot is heard saying, “We’re going to turn back immediately and we’re going to fly down a no-gear landing.”

The Boeing 757 circled the Chattanooga Metropolitan Airport before making its final descent, the fire department said in a statement. “The plane crash landed, skidding off the end of the runway.”

Public safety agencies rushed to the Chattanooga Regional Airport late Wed night after receiving reports that a FedEx757 was on its final approach with a landing gear failure. The call came in at 11:04 PM on 10/4/23. CFD, CPD and HCEMS quickly staged in position and waited.

The Chattanooga Fire Department, Chattanooga Police Department and Hamilton County EMS responded to the scene.

No fire was reported, just smoke from the engines, the statement read. “Great work by the pilot and airport personnel, as well as all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts.”





The incident forced the shutdown of the main runway of the airport.

FedEx currently operates one morning flight and one evening flight from Chattanooga to Memphis, Tennessee.

The Federal Aviation Administration has opened an investigation. The National Transportation Safety Board is on the scene.