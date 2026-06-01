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FedEx trucking hub expansion in Netherlands aids new air cargo strategy

Logistics giant to spend $54M on property acquisition Logistics giant to spend $54M on property acquisition and constructionand construction

Eric Kulisch
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FedEx will have 265 dock doors at its less-than-truckload terminal in Duiven, Netherlands, once it completes an expansion project. (Photo: FedEx)

FedEx Corp. is investing $54 million to expand a major truck terminal in the Netherlands that is key to supporting logistics customers in Europe and the new strategic focus on international premium air freight, which was recently integrated with the company’s less-than-truckload network.

The express shipping company last week said it will buy and develop a facility adjacent to its road hub in Duiven, Netherlands, to increase capacity and improve service reliability across its European road network, as it pursues growth in the premium parcel and freight market. The project will increase palletized freight handling capacity by more than 50% and add 65 dock doors, bringing the total to 265 docking spaces on site. That will allow more freight shipments to be delivered directly from FedEx (NYSE: FDX) customers instead of having to route through intermediate consolidation centers.

FedEx’s European trucking network has become more important after the recent reorganization of FedEx’s air network into express parcel and deferred freight segments to maximize aircraft density and sorting efficiency on the ground. A portion of FedEx’s airline now operates an international daytime schedule to carry heavy freight that doesn’t require maximum speed, allowing for the integration of air and road networks in a truck-fly-truck delivery model that is more efficient to operate than moving all goods by air.

Management has described this deferred air network as an extension of its European and U.S. less-than-truckload networks, designed to attract high-yield freight, such as pharmaceuticals, perishables, electronics and automotive components that is more profitable per pound than heavier, general consignments. 

Since 2024, FedEx has prioritized capturing a greater slice of the $90 billion deferred air cargo market, especially the premium segment. The addressable market for premium air freight is $22 billion and FedEx says it currently holds a 12% market share. 

“Our European road network plays a vital role in supporting this ambition,” said Safia Ladhari, managing director, network operations at FedEx, in a news release. “It enables us to move intercontinental air freight shipments efficiently across Europe by road, complementing our air operations. This integrated…model is a defining element of our very competitive freight services and offers customers a highly reliable and cost‑efficient solution.”

The first phase of the expansion will focus on the initial requirements to operate the facility, said FedEx. Subsequent phases will focus on improving operational efficiency, including through connectivity between the new and current building. 

“Over the past year, the Duiven facility has seen strong growth in parcel and freight volumes, particularly during peak periods such as the year‑end season,” Ladhari explained. “This expansion ensures we are well positioned to support our customers through continued growth.”

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com