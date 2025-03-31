Feds reject investigation into truck side guard recall

WASHINGTON — Trucking regulators have ruled there is not enough evidence to warrant an investigation into whether trailers without side underride guards (SUGs) should be recalled as unsafe.

The Institute for Safer Trucking petitioned the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration last year for an investigation of all dry van semi-trailers due to collisions with passenger vehicles, as well as with pedestrians, bicyclists or motorcyclists, that result in “significant injuries or death” due to a lack of effective SUGs.

The safety group contends that while there currently is no applicable safety standard requiring SUGs, NHTSA has the authority to recall vehicles or equipment that pose an “unreasonable risk” to safety even without a standard on the regulatory books.

But after considering the petition and documentation submitted along with it, NHTSA determined that the safety issues raised are better addressed within a separate SUG rulemaking that is currently under review at the agency.



