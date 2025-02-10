Feds respond to egg shortage by easing truck driver work rules

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is taking the first steps to directly address a nationwide shortage of eggs by making it easier for drivers and trucking companies to transport live chickens away from areas affected by the avian flu.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration on Saturday issued a regional emergency declaration that loosens hours-of-service regulations for motor carriers, specifically exemptions from 49 CFR 395.3 of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Regulations, which pertains to daily and weekly drive-time limits.

The exemptions respond “to the spread of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) resulting in the widespread loss of chicken flocks in affected areas impacting populations and the national food supply including the supply of eggs, and its effects on people and property, including immediate threats to human life, public safety, and public welfare,” according to FMCSA.

“This declaration addresses the emergency conditions creating a need for immediate interstate transportation of live chickens from highly impacted areas.”



