You’ve got to be yolking: Truck hauling 250,000 eggs crashes in Dallas

Commuters in Dallas were scrambling to avoid a messy highway accident after a tractor-trailer carrying 30,000 pounds of eggs crashed early Monday morning.

The 18-wheeler crashed in one of the westbound lanes on Interstate 30 near the Interstate 45 interchange at approximately 3:50 a.m. CT, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department.

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours to allow cleanup crews to clear the area of broken shells and yolks.

According to reports, numerous cartons of eggs were spilled on the highway, with numerous eggs cracked open. Approximately 250,000 eggs were being hauled.

The driver of the truck was not injured.