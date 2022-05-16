  • ITVI.USA
    12,538.750
    -5.220
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.878
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.470
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,580.320
    -6.130
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    0.160
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.660
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.840
    0.090
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.010
    -0.020
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.940
    0.100
    3.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    119.000
    -2.000
    -1.7%
  • ITVI.USA
    12,538.750
    -5.220
    0%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.878
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    8.470
    0.000
    0%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,580.320
    -6.130
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.830
    0.160
    6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.660
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.840
    0.090
    5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.010
    -0.020
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    2.940
    0.100
    3.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    119.000
    -2.000
    -1.7%
News

You’ve got to be yolking: Truck hauling 250,000 eggs crashes in Dallas

Tractor-trailer accident on Texas highway early Monday morning involves 30,000 pounds of eggs

Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffMonday, May 16, 2022
Less than a minute
Eggs are spilled all over a freeway in Dallas
Truck carrying 30,000 pounds of eggs crashes in Dallas. (Photo courtesy of Mike Forbes/WFAA)

Commuters in Dallas were scrambling to avoid a messy highway accident after a tractor-trailer carrying 30,000 pounds of eggs crashed early Monday morning.

The 18-wheeler crashed in one of the westbound lanes on Interstate 30 near the Interstate 45 interchange at approximately 3:50 a.m. CT, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department. 

All westbound lanes were closed for several hours to allow cleanup crews to clear the area of broken shells and yolks.

According to reports, numerous cartons of eggs were spilled on the highway, with numerous eggs cracked open. Approximately 250,000 eggs were being hauled.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

Tags
Photo of FreightWaves Staff FreightWaves StaffMonday, May 16, 2022
Less than a minute
Photo of FreightWaves Staff

FreightWaves Staff