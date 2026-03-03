Feds signal pivot on East Coast shipping speed rules

Generating audio…

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is planning to replace a nearly two-decade old speed limit for large commercial vessels transiting the U.S. East Coast with technology-based measures to accomplish the same goal – protecting North American right whales.

In 2008, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), an agency within NOAA, implemented a seasonal, mandatory vessel speed restriction of 10 knots or less for most vessels 65 feet or longer.

The restriction applies to designated East Coast Seasonal Management Areas (SMAs) to reduce the risk of strikes with right whales, whose population has dwindled to 380 according to NOAA.

Under the Biden administration, NMFS proposed amendments to the rules to enhance whale protections but it was withdrawn days before the start of the Trump administration in early 2025 – a move strongly opposed by conservation groups.