Feds signal pivot on East Coast shipping speed rules

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is planning to replace a nearly two-decade old speed limit for large commercial vessels transiting the U.S. East Coast with technology-based measures to accomplish the same goal – protecting North American right whales.
In 2008, the National Marine Fisheries Service (NMFS), an agency within NOAA, implemented a seasonal, mandatory vessel speed restriction of 10 knots or less for most vessels 65 feet or longer.
The restriction applies to designated East Coast Seasonal Management Areas (SMAs) to reduce the risk of strikes with right whales, whose population has dwindled to 380 according to NOAA.
Under the Biden administration, NMFS proposed amendments to the rules to enhance whale protections but it was withdrawn days before the start of the Trump administration in early 2025 – a move strongly opposed by conservation groups.
NMFS is now formally considering replacing SMAs with a “dynamic” system triggered only by real-time whale detections rather than the change of seasons.
“The goal of this initiative is to reduce unnecessary regulatory and economic burdens on the regulated community,” including fishing and tourism as well as commercial shipping, the agency stated in notice published on Tuesday.
Through a partnership with The MITRE Corporation, NMFS has been assessing technologies in relation to vessel collision avoidance, the agency noted. For vessel operators, the cost of transitioning from a rigid, season-based speed limit restrictions to more flexible rules may be new investments in high-tech strike-avoidance tools currently being vetted by the agency.
“Furthermore, we seek data on the economic and safety benefits of maintaining the current regulated vessel size threshold at 65 feet relative to a less restrictive threshold. In addition, NMFS seeks comment on how a revised speed rule safety deviation provision may affect costs to industry.”
Related articles:
- CMA CGM aims to protect endangered whale species via monitoring buoys
- Hapag-Lloyd recognized for whale safety practices
- Whale deaths prompt speed limit in Canadian shipping lanes