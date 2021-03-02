Fillogic secures $2.5M seed funding to expand mall distribution hubs

Fillogic, which describes itself as a Logistics-as-a-Service platform for retailers, has closed a $2.5 million seed round funding, led by James McCann, chairman and CEO of Food Retail Ventures. McCann will join Fillogic’s board.

The round brings to $3.5 million the company’s total funding to date. Additional investors include Jamestown LP, GroundBreak Ventures, Revelry Ventures Partners, XRC Labs and Green Egg Ventures.

“We started Fillogic to transform the traditional retail ecosystem into an integrated logistics network that reaches the modern consumer wherever they are,” said Bill Thayer, co-founder and co-CEO of Fillogic. “Fillogic Hubs at mall properties provide retailers with disproportionately lower-cost logistics services, while enabling retailers to maximize the utilization of their assets — stores, inventory and people — to unlock a competitive advantage.”

Fillogic offers a suite of solutions for retailers, including forward positioning of merchandise, and e-commerce order fulfillment services. The New York-based company operates mall distribution hubs to “connect bricks to clicks.”

The company’s forward staging services allow retailers to fulfill e-commerce orders quickly or resupply stores as needed. Fillogic also offers ship-from-store services with same-day delivery, as well as e-commerce order processing, including packing orders for retailers if required.

Fillogic also works with logistics providers to enable inbound receiving of merchandise and returns/reverse logistics management.

“Food Retail Ventures is excited to partner with Rob and Bill on the journey to make Fillogic an indispensable part of our mall infrastructure. As e-commerce sales continue to grow in importance, no other company enables retailers to manage both inbound and outbound orders from their stores via a seamless integration with the parcel networks,” said McCann.

According to the company, revenue gains for 2021 have already surpassed all of 2020. The seed round will allow it to expand into strategic markets in the mid-Atlantic, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Miami, Dallas, Phoenix and San Francisco. Funds will also be used to continue development of its Delivery Partner Network and proprietary routing technology.

Fillogic currently has micro distribution hubs in Connecticut, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Fillogic helps retailers thrive in the ‘new normal’ by offering unmatched logistics services such as forward-staging inventory, receiving and fulfilling high-demand products, and unlocking expedited shipping, including same-day, for ground prices.” said Rob Caucci, co-founder and co-CEO of Fillogic.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

You may also like:

Social Auto Transport raises $1.5M in seed funding to expand gig economy auto-moving business

Bringg’s collaboration with Uber opens new doors for e-commerce

Walmart to begin drone delivery pilot this summer