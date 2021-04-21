Finding affordable transportation options — Freightonomics

Amazon Freight enables shippers to tap into Amazon’s network to move their full truckload freight. Experience world-class performance, reliability, and competitive rates when you put Amazon to work for you. Get started at freight.amazon.com.

No matter what sector of the transportation industry you work in, prices are high and money is tight, just like current market conditions. Zach Strickland and Anthony Smith help you seek out better places to spend your money on this episode of Freightonomics.

They welcome Colorado State Assistant Professor Zac Rogers to talk about how the market got so tight and the economic profile of the logistics industry. Rogers breaks down current transportation metrics and how they have changed in the past year.

Rogers agrees with predictions that the market will stay tight and prices will remain high through at least Q2 of 2021.



