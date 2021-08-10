  • ITVI.USA
    15,706.190
    190.620
    1.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.731
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.150
    -0.100
    -0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,699.560
    190.970
    1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
Finding meaning in sales information flows — Put That Coffee Down

Why sales is more about give and take

Tuesday, August 10, 2021
1 minute read

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today. Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company. To find out more email jobs@eric-lisciandrellosurgetransportation-com

On this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle take an unusual approach to looking at sales: comparing it to the finance world. 

They discuss how information flows two ways when it comes to both financial markets and sales strategy, before diving into conversation with their guest. 

Ryan Schreiber, director of engagement at CarrierDirect, talks about his view on sales strategy, including the way to communicate among clients, prospects and sellers themselves. 


You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

