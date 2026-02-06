First look: Tough market for brokers evident in RXO 4Q earnings

RXO management in its third quarter earnings call, several weeks after the fourth quarter already had begun, said things were not going the way the brokerage would have desired. Several key numbers in RXO’s fourth quarter earnings released Friday morning backed that up.

Various numbers showed just how tough the quarter was for RXO, the latest data in line with challenging results reported by standalone brokers and the brokerages within trucking companies. Those various results show what happens when the freight market suddenly gets stronger, as it did in the last four to five weeks of the quarter, and 3PLs face the reality of filling earlier booked capacity with higher-priced truckload rates.

Adjusted EBITDA for RXO (NYSE: RXO) in the quarter was $17 million. That was down from $32 million in the third quarter but also was down from $42 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The adjusted EBITDA margin in the third quarter was 2.3%; in the fourth quarter, it dropped to 1.2%. A year ago, the EBITDA margin was 2.5%.