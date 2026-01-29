Stock soaring, job numbers dropping: what’s next for C.H. Robinson?

With C.H. Robinson having engineered a turnaround whose fruits are stunningly visible in its stock price–up about 168% in two years, including a post-earnings surge Wednesday evening into Thursday morning that took it to the cusp of $200–the question now for some analysts is what comes next?

How can that sort of performance build on itself?

On C.H. Robinson’s (NASDAQ: CHRW) earnings call with analysts late Wednesday, after the release of its fourth quarter numbers, Thomas Wadewitz of UBS took a long-term view. The analyst asked what the giant brokerage’s management thought can be accomplished going into 2027, which won’t arrive for more than 11 months

Specifically, Wadewitz asked what sort of operating margin could be reached in North American Surface Transport, which is the company’s core brokerage activities.

The adjusted operating margin at NAST, which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes such factors as restructuring costs, was 36.4% in the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter of 2024, it was 33.3%.

CFO Damon Lee said that as far as 2027, “specifically we won’t go quite as far as giving guidance there.” But he added that C.H. Robinson has spoken often about “optionality as it relates to our margins going forward, and we’re going to make the right decisions for Robinhson and the right decisions for our investors.”

Lee said the NAST group is “still on a very good trajectory to get to that 40% target.” Should that mountain be scaled, Lee said, “we’ll make an earnings growth and quality of earnings growth decision on whether we continue to expand margins at that point, or whether we reinvest that into demonstrable growth.”

What happens at 40%?

Lee reiterated that point in responding to another analyst’s question about reaching the 40% NAST target for its margins (and 30% in Global Forwarding where it was 25.6% in the fourth quarter). If the 40% level is reached, Lee said, “we believe beyond that point we really don’t have anything to prove on a quality of earnings perspective. So we’ll make the decision beyond that on what is the right decision for earnings growth.”

The company’s growth has occurred as the size of its workforce has continued to decline, a trend that was evident in the fourth quarter. The mantra at C.H. Robinson is Lean AI, a combination of Lean management practices and a growing adoption of AI that has cut the number of employees needed to get the job done.

That led to analyst questions that had a common theme: how long can this go on?

Reed Seay of Stephens asked how C.H. Robinson can “balance this headcount reduction without compromising the human touch that we know from shippers and carriers that they prefer from their broker and avoid maybe losing some of that volume as you make those headcount reductions?”

CEO Dave Bozeman said “there is not a headcount key performance indicator at Robinson. That’s just not the way we operate in the business.”

There could be a “shift” in the headcount, Bozeman said, “because we are shifting to a more customer focus” and automating largely through AI “processes that have a lot of friction and a lot of entry-level headcount. And for some of that, we’re not backfilling.”

C.H. Robinson sees shipments per person per day as its key productivity benchmark. But posts on various social media sites where freight brokerage is discussed have wondered: is C.H. Robinson seeing profitability rise while employment falls just by making everybody work harder?

Lee responded: “This isn’t asking people to work harder,” he said. “This isn’t hoping that we can do something when volume returns.”

Sticking to the message that C.H. Robinson has relentlessly delivered during Bozeman’s tenure, Lee said processes at C.H. Robinson “which used to be a heavy human touch process before are now a light human touch process. The process itself has fundamentally changed. The technology allows us to scale at a very large magnitude.”

Productivity is climbing

At another point during the earnings call, Bozeman said productivity had risen by a double digit percentage at NAST for all of 2025, with a high single-digit productivity gain for Global Forwarding.

In his post-earnings report, Bascome Majors of Susquehanna Financial Group said of the tie between employment levels and profitability that management on the call “messaged their processes completely uncouple headcount from volume when growth accelerates. We feel better, not worse, about CHRW’s earnings power into a steeper recovery.”

Majors raised Susquehanna’s price target for C.H. Robinson to $220 from $210.

Although some key financial metrics for C.H. Robinson’s fourth quarter were improved over the final quarter of 2024, there was softness in a sequential comparison to the third quarter.

Bozeman addressed the market conditions faced by C.H. Robinson in his opening remarks on the call.

“The fourth quarter certainly provided a challenging macro environment with weak global freight demand, rising spot costs in trucking and falling ocean rates all providing headwinds to our business,” he said. The 3PL has consistently cited the Cass Freight Shipment Index in comparing C.H. Robinson’s performance relative to the broader freight market. As Bozeman noted on the call, the Cass Index “declined year-over-year for the 13th consecutive quarter and was the lowest Q4 reading since the financial crisis of 2009.”

Margin is touted relative to peers

The transportation team at Deutsche Bank led by Richa Harnain said in a post-earnings call report that gross margins at NAST being up 20 bps year on year was “commendable” and “impressive.” That was in sharp contrast to the brokerage performance at J.B. Hunt and Knight Swift, which reported their 3PL units to have sharp declines in gross margins.

“And the company didn’t sacrifice volume for that better gross margin,” Deutsch said in its report. “Rather, CHRW showcased “demonstrable” market share growth in the quarter.” It noted that C.H. Robinson’s volume was up 1% year on year, in contrast to the 7.6% drop in Cass volumes.

Bozeman’s summation of the headwinds the company faced included the five-week conclusion to the year that saw rising spot rates, along with “a seasonal decline in capacity, three winter storms and incremental pressure from the cumulative enforcement of various commercial driver regulations.”

Lee said during the call that average gross profit for the company as a whole dropped 5% from the prior year in October, 6% in November and 12% in December. He said much of that was because of a drop in ocean rates, which led to a fourth quarter ocean AGP decline of 15.2% that was “most pronounced” in December.

