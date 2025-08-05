Fleetworthy and Motive Partner to Streamline Toll Management Through Integrated Data

Fleetworthy Solutions and Motive have announced a new integration aimed at improving toll management capabilities for commercial fleets. The partnership brings together Fleetworthy’s Bestpass toll management system with Motive’s GPS and vehicle telematics, enabling a more comprehensive view of toll-related activity and associated costs.

A central component of the integration is a tool called Toll Genius, which merges GPS data with toll transactions to provide real-time visibility into toll expenses. By correlating vehicle location data with toll events, Toll Genius can identify inconsistencies such as unrecognized charges or mismatches in billing. This added layer of verification gives fleet managers a more accurate understanding of toll usage across their operations.

The integration also eliminates the need for manual data uploads, allowing information to flow automatically between the Motive and Fleetworthy platforms. Users can access toll insights and reports directly through the Bestpass portal, enabling quicker decision-making and improved responsiveness to potential discrepancies.

Fleetworthy reports that the tool also incorporates machine learning models, which can help detect patterns and streamline compliance efforts. Early adopters have noted reductions in toll errors and faster dispute resolution, suggesting the tool may contribute to improved back-office efficiency.