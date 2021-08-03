  • ITVI.USA
At Your DoorstepFreightWaves TVNews

Flexing your warehouse space before it’s too late — At Your Doorstep

Get ready for peak parcel season on the warehouse floor

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, August 3, 2021
1 minute read

Warehouse space is at a premium right now with low vacancy rates and high price tags for new builds. How are shippers handling finding places to keep their inventory as we get ready for peak parcel season?

Kaylee Nix hosts Flexe CEO Karl Seibrecht to talk about how Flexe is using its network to flex out warehouse space that may not be accessible normally. 

Flexe offers options to clients to place smaller amounts of inventory across more warehouse locations, making for shorter delivery times while keeping costs low. Seibrecht says the last year revealed how much value there is in having options for inventory stocks and how companies can capitalize on casting a wider net. 

You can find more At Your Doorstep episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

