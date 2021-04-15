  • ITVI.USA
    15,299.350
    -21.430
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.450
    -0.420
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,283.310
    -26.860
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.160
    -0.090
    -2.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    -0.030
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.400
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.820
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,299.350
    -21.430
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.450
    -0.420
    -1.6%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,283.310
    -26.860
    -0.2%
  • TLT.USA
    2.670
    0.020
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.160
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.440
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.160
    -0.090
    -2.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.900
    -0.030
    -1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.400
    -0.020
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.820
    -0.010
    -0.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    -1.000
    -0.8%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Flood threat lingers for truckers in Deep South

Periodic delays likely on I-10 corridor

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 15, 2021
0 138 2 minutes read
Tractor-trailers heading down a highway in the rain.
(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

It’s been a wet week across much of the Deep South and parts of the Gulf Coast, with more rain to come.

New Orleans had a daily record rainfall Tuesday of 3.71 inches, along with a peak wind gust of 56 mph, as strong to severe thunderstorms slammed the region. Flash flooding hit southern Louisiana, and weather likely had a lot to do with a commercial vessel capsizing off the Louisiana coast Tuesday.

Related: News alert: Coast Guard searching for crew of capsized commercial vessel

The Coast Guard and Good Samaritans have rescued six crew members, and they are searching for 12 more after the Seacor Power capsized in severe winds and rough waters. The search teams have recovered one body.

Conditions were less severe Wednesday, but heavy rain early Thursday morning was soaking these areas again, as well as southern parts of Mississippi and Alabama. The National Weather Service (NWS) has flash flood watches posted until noon CT Thursday along the Interstate 10 corridor, from Lake Charles, Louisiana to Mobile, Alabama. This means flash flooding is possible. Portions of Interstates 55 and 59 are included in the watch.

Rain chances will fade later Thursday but are forecast to return this weekend. Additional rain totals of at least 2 to 3 inches are likely Friday through Saturday, and the NWS may issue new flash flood watches. Drivers may run into torrential downpours that could force them to pull over. Flash flooding could lead to ramp and road closures. Thunderstorms could produce wind gusts exceeding 50 mph in a few spots.

Other notable weather

Look for more heavy snow Thursday and Thursday night in parts of the Rockies and central Plains, impacting travel on parts of Interstates 25, 70 and 80 in Colorado, Wyoming, South Dakota, Nebraska and Kansas.

Related: States with the strictest chain laws

Heavy snow will also hit portions of New England Thursday night and Friday, mainly north of Interstate 90. Totals of 5 to 10 inches could pile up from western Massachusetts to Vermont, New Hampshire and southern Maine.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Trucker a Highway Angel for helping couple after spinout

Logistics groups ready to help during potentially busy hurricane season

Sandstorm, winds blamed for container ship fiasco in Suez Canal

Tags
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 15, 2021
0 138 2 minutes read
Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc