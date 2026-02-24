Florida carrier with 57 drivers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Standard Freight Logistics Inc., an over-the-road carrier based in St. Augustine, Florida, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company filed its voluntary petition on Monday listing estimated assets between $100,000 and $500,000 and liabilities between $500,000 and $1 million, according to court records.

The case was filed in the Middle District of Florida and seeks to allow the company to restructure while continuing operations.

Founded in 2007, Standard Freight Logistics employs 57 drivers and operating 49 power units, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.