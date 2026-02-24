Newsletters Contact Us
Florida carrier with 57 drivers files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Trucking company operating 49 power units seeks to restructure amid mounting liabilities

Founded in 2007 in St. Augustine, Florida, Standard Freight Logistics carries a range of commodities including general freight, household goods, metal sheets, motor vehicles and fresh produce. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Standard Freight Logistics Inc., an over-the-road carrier based in St. Augustine, Florida, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company filed its voluntary petition on Monday listing estimated assets between $100,000 and $500,000 and liabilities between $500,000 and $1 million, according to court records. 

The case was filed in the Middle District of Florida and seeks to allow the company to restructure while continuing operations.

Founded in 2007, Standard Freight Logistics employs 57 drivers and operating 49 power units, according to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. 

The company carries a range of commodities including general freight, household goods, metal sheets, motor vehicles and fresh produce. 

Standard Freight Logistics reported 702,000 miles in 2023, according to its most recent FMCSA filing.

Safety data from FMCSA shows that over the past 24 months, the carrier underwent 47 total inspections in the U.S., with a vehicle out-of-service rate of 57.7% — above the national average of 22.26% — and a driver out-of-service rate of 6.4%, roughly in line with the national average. 

The bankruptcy filing does not specify the immediate cause of financial distress, but indicates the company intends to maintain its status as an active motor carrier while restructuring. 

The filing adds to a growing list of small- to midsize trucking firms seeking court protection as prolonged freight market softness, elevated insurance costs and tighter safety scrutiny continue to strain carrier balance sheets in early 2026.

