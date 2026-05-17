Florida theft ring accused of moving $7 million in stolen goods across multiple states

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested 14 people and seized an estimated $5 million worth of stolen merchandise after uncovering what investigators described as a large-scale organized retail theft and fencing operation spanning multiple states.

The investigation, known as “Operation D-Fence,” began in November 2025 after detectives received information about a possible fencing location connected to stolen property. While working to verify the tip, investigators say they uncovered a much larger operation. Detectives described it as a coordinated criminal enterprise responsible for the theft, transportation, storage, and resale of stolen home improvement and construction materials for profit.

On May 4, 2026, HCSO’s Property Division Organized Retail Theft Unit served four search warrants tied to the operation. Authorities seized:

Approximately $5 million in stolen merchandise

Approximately $220,000 in cash

Seven vehicles connected to the enterprise

According to detectives, the group used multiple methods to obtain merchandise from major retailers including The Home Depot and Lowe’s, along with construction sites across several states. Investigators say suspects stole products directly from stores, used fraudulent invoices to obtain goods at lower prices, and manipulated refund systems. In some cases, detectives say the suspects returned stolen merchandise for refunds before stealing the same products again. Investigators also say members of the organization cut locks on storage containers at construction sites to access valuable materials and equipment.

The stolen property reportedly included appliances, tools, electrical supplies, construction materials, fixtures, and hardware. Investigators say the operation stretched across Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. investigators say the operation functioned like a business Detectives identified a residence in Lutz, Florida, as the central hub of the operation. Authorities say stolen merchandise was transported from theft locations to distribution and storage sites before being resold either directly or through online marketplaces. Investigators identified more than 1,800 online sales transactions tied to the enterprise over the last year. Detectives estimate that roughly $7 million in proceeds moved through the organization during that time. What makes the investigation stand out is the level of coordination detectives described. Authorities say the operation involved theft crews, transportation networks, centralized storage locations, online resale channels, and financial movement across multiple states. The structure closely resembles the organized operational models increasingly seen in cargo theft and broader supply chain crime investigations nationwide. Investigators say online marketplaces continue to create opportunities for organized theft groups to move stolen merchandise quickly and at scale. Once products enter secondary resale markets, tracing items back to their original theft locations becomes significantly more difficult. That challenge grows when goods are distributed across multiple sellers, warehouses, and jurisdictions. organized theft groups continue evolving Cases like this also highlight how organized theft impacts more than retail inventory alone. Large-scale theft operations can disrupt construction projects, affect supply availability, increase insurance losses, and ultimately contribute to higher costs throughout the supply chain. Detectives identified Hoover Rengifo, 55, as the alleged leader of the operation. Investigators say Rengifo worked alongside multiple individuals, including family members, with each person playing a distinct role in the enterprise. Those arrested now face charges including racketeering, trafficking in stolen property, money laundering, and grand theft. “This was not a group of opportunistic thieves. This was a highly organized criminal enterprise operating across state lines, targeting businesses, and profiting off stolen goods at a massive scale,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “If you are stealing, trafficking, or buying stolen property in Hillsborough County, we will find you, and we will hold you accountable.” Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier also emphasized the importance of interagency coordination during the investigation. “Our Organized Retail Task Force brings law enforcement agencies together to get the maximum punishment for these criminal enterprises,” Uthmeier said. “Enterprises like this take millions of dollars in products off the shelves, and consumers foot the bill as retailers try to recover the costs. Thanks to interagency collaboration, we dismantled this crime ring from the top down, and we will hold them accountable.” The investigation remains ongoing, and authorities say additional updates could follow as detectives continue reviewing evidence connected to the operation. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink. RELATED STORIES: Cargo theft is changing, and the risk is now inside the truck – FreightWaves Inside the $10m freight fraud that rocked Chicago – FreightWaves $4 million cargo theft recovery shows what enforcement can do – FreightWaves