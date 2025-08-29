FMCSA halts study on sexual assault in trucking

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has canceled a study aimed at addressing sexual harassment and rape in the trucking industry, according to one of the study’s developers.

“We all put a lot of time and attention into this, and just got an email yesterday telling us not to do any more work, that we’ve been cancelled,” Anne Balay, a member of the working group overseeing the project, told FreightWaves.

Balay, who is an author, union organizer, and who has worked as a truck driver, said the three-year study would have represented a significant improvement over previous studies.

“We were going to reach out to people who weren’t previously self-selected by industry, as well as to minorities and transwomen, and do research at truck stops,” where such crimes are often committed, she said.