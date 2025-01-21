Trump administration could sideline female truckers’ anti-harassment agenda

WASHINGTON – Policies aimed at protecting and elevating women in the trucking industry will face tough new scrutiny by the incoming Trump administration.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration sent to Congress on Friday its status report on recommendations made by the Women of Trucking Advisory Board (WOTAB). The panel was created during the Biden administration to help recruit and retain women as owner-operators and within the ranks of trucking companies, with a focus on eradicating sexual harassment and violence against women – particularly drivers – in the industry.

After a year of meetings, the panel hammered out a list of recommendations that the FMCSA could use to help achieve those goals. That led to the agency’s plans for an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPRM) “regarding ways FMCSA can enhance the physical safety of women truck drivers and trainees and address the negative impacts of workplace sexual harassment, among other challenges,” the agency stated in the report sent to Congress.

The ANPRM, “Minimum Training Requirements for Entry-Level Commercial Motor Vehicle Operators and Additional Curriculum and Training Provider Requirements,” was scheduled to be issued in December.