FMCSA launches crash-risk study on driver schedules

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators plan to survey 60 motor carriers for insight into the relative risk of crashes and inspection violations based on factors related to driver work schedules.

Results of the effort presumably could lead to either loosening, tightening, or maintaining existing hours-of-service (HOS) restrictions depending on what the risk analysis shows.

“Currently, there is no comprehensive, existing data set that can be used for this project,” FMCSA asserted in a notice published on Friday announcing the agency’s intent to seek Office of Management and Budget approval for the survey.

“Not collecting this data would result in an incomplete understanding of HOS-related factors that impact crash risk and the effect of alternative schedules as they relate to various aspects of HOS provisions on crash risk in CMV [commercial motor vehicle] operations.