Truck drivers to feds: More money, not more hours

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is receiving early pushback from truck drivers on plans to ease hours-of-service (HOS) rules, with some asserting it will further erode driver compensation.

FMCSA announced earlier this month two pilot programs aimed at alleviating driver fatigue: a pause in the daily 14-hour driving window by up to three hours – essentially extending the driving window to up to 17 hours – and more rest-period options to fulfill a driver’s 10-hour off duty requirement.

Derek Bowen, who identified as a commercial driver, called the proposed pause provision “dangerous and exploitative,” in comments filed in response to the plan.

“After 18 years driving, I’ve watched every industry problem get blamed on drivers while companies profit from our unpaid labor,” Bowen said. “Late delivery? Driver’s fault. Detention time? Driver’s problem. No parking? Driver’s violation. Corporate inefficiency? Driver pays for it.”