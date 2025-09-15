Regulators take another swing at easing trucker work rules

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators will soon be collecting new data that will be used to consider easing truck driver hours of service regulations.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is reviving two pilot programs – Split Duty Period and Flexible Sleeper Berth – to help determine if giving truckers more control over their schedule can help reduce fatigue.

“Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy, and we owe it to them to explore smarter, data-driven policies that make their jobs safer and more enjoyable,” said Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who announced on Monday the opening of comment periods for the two programs.

“These pilot programs will help identify real solutions for America’s drivers without compromising safety.”