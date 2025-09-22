FMCSA urged to consider border delays in trucker pilot program

WASHINGTON — Regulators are being asked to ensure that cross-border truck drivers and trucking companies are included in the upcoming split-duty period pilot project that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration announced last week.

“Carriers operating between the United States and Mexico spend a significant portion of their workday waiting at border crossings, undergoing CBP [Customs and Border Protection] inspections, USDA [U.S. Department of Agriculture] agricultural inspections, and state DOT [Department of Transportation] checks,” wrote Guillermo Carbajal, one of the first to comment on FMCSA’s pilot.

“These mandatory processes often extend for several hours, consuming service time and limiting operational efficiency.

“Excluding binational operations from these programs would overlook a critical sector of the trucking industry, which faces unique scheduling challenges not encountered in purely domestic operations. Participation of cross-border carriers would provide valuable data on how flexible rest periods can improve safety, regulatory compliance, and supply chain efficiency under real-world binational conditions.”