Bill aims to speed cross-border freight, intercept illegal drugs

WASHINGTON — New legislation aimed at catching drug smugglers at the border will also speed truck and container inspections into and out of the U.S., according to lawmakers.

The Contraband Awareness Technology Catches Harmful (CATCH) Fentanyl Act, introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday by Reps. Clay Higgins, R-La., and Seth Magaziner, D-R.I., authorizes U.S. Customs and Border Protection to create a pilot program using “next-generation technology,” including potentially artificial intelligence and machine learning, according to a draft of the bill.

“This common-sense legislation gives CBP expanded use of technology to detect and stop narcotraffickers while streamlining legitimate commercial transit at border ports of entry,” said Higgins in a press release.

The House bill was introduced with co-sponsor support from six Democrats and four Republicans. U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, introduced companion legislation in the Senate.



