Border seizures of fentanyl, drug central to tariff war, fell in FY 2024

President Donald Trump’s threat to impose 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada centers around stopping illegal immigration and fentanyl from entering the United States from those countries.

The Trump administration said fentanyl, in addition to illegal immigration, constitutes a national emergency, giving the president the power to authorize tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

“Today, I have implemented a 25% Tariff on Imports from Mexico and Canada (10% on Canadian Energy), and a 10% additional Tariff on China … because of the major threat of illegal aliens and deadly drugs killing our Citizens, including fentanyl,” Trump posted Saturday on social media platform Truth Social. (The tariffs on Mexico and Canada were later postponed for a month after Trump reached border security agreements with those countries.)

Americans spend about $150 billion annually on illicit opioids and narcotics, according to a 2019 study from researchers at Rand.



