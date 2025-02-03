Mexico’s president says tariffs delayed after Trump meeting

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has announced an agreement with President Donald Trump to delay tariffs on Mexican imports for one month.

It was not immediately clear if Mexico would halt its planned retaliatory tariffs.

The 25% tariff on all Mexican imports was originally planned to go into effect on Tuesday. In a post on X translated from Spanish, Sheinbaum said she and her team “had a good conversation with President Trump,” and the tariffs would be delayed for one month from now as part of a series of agreements between the two nations.

Sostuvimos una buena conversación con el presidente Trump con mucho respeto a nuestra relación y la soberanía; llegamos a una serie de acuerdos:



1.México reforzará la frontera norte con 10 mil elementos de la Guardia Nacional de forma inmediata, para evitar el tráfico de drogas…

Per the agreements, Mexico will immediately reinforce its northern border with 10,000 National Guard members. Sheinbaum said this was “to prevent drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, particularly fentanyl.”



