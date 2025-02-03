Stock markets around the globe tumble in response to Trump tariffs

The U.S. stock market opened Monday with sharp declines after President Donald Trump launched tariffs against Canada, China and Mexico over the weekend.

The Nasdaq tumbled 1.86% or 401 points, leading the declines among the three major U.S. indexes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled about 1.1%, or around 489 points. The S&P 500 fell roughly 1.8% or 89.6 points.

Trump signed an executive order Saturday putting 25% tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico, while Chinese products face an additional 10% tariff. Canadian energy imports will only be tariffed at 10%.

The U.S. duties on all three countries will be fully in force starting at 12:01 a.m. EST on Tuesday.



