FMCSA OKs exemptions for pulsing brake lights for 2 truck fleets

WASHINGTON – A brake-light technology company focused on reducing rear-end truck crashes got another boost from regulators with a ruling that two private fleets can deploy its equipment even though it is at odds with current rules.

Intellistop, which makes a module that briefly pulses a truck’s brake lights immediately after the brakes are engaged, was denied an exemption by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration in 2022 to deploy its technology. Current FMCSA regulations do not allow pulsing brake lights.

But after approving limited five-year exemptions in 2024 (Gemini Motor Transport and Encore Building Products), FMCSA on Tuesday followed with five-year exemptions to the private fleet subsidiaries of Iowa-based convenience store operator Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ GS: CASY) and Sugar Land, Texas-based petroleum refining and marketing company CVR Energy (NYSE: CVI).

“In the last four years we have been involved in 17 collisions where our truck was struck in the rear end by another vehicle, with damage to our equipment in excess of $500,000,” according to Casey’s Services Co., which hauls fuel for its parent company’s retail outlets.



