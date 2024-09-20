FMCSA allows ‘limited number’ of trucks to use pulsing brake lamps

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators have approved enhanced braking lights for a limited number of trucks over concerns that standards should first be updated before allowing the technology to expand within the industry.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration granted a five-year exemption to Springdale, Arkansas-based Encore Building Products, a construction materials hauler, to operate trucks equipped with an electronic module manufactured by Intellistop, Inc.

When the driver applies the brakes, Intellistop’s module pulses the truck’s rear clearance, identification and brake lamps from low-level lighting to higher-level intensity four times within two seconds, then returns the lights to a steady-burning state while the brakes are engaged.

Federal regulations require that installed brake lamps, whether original or replacement equipment, be steady burning.



