Former Army contractor convicted in $1.1 million Fort Bliss MRE theft

EL PASO, Texas — A federal jury convicted a former U.S. Army civilian contractor of stealing more than 200 pallets of Meals-Ready-to-Eat from Fort Bliss. Prosecutors valued the meals at approximately $1.12 million. U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons announced the conviction Tuesday.

Four defendants charged in theft scheme

A federal grand jury indicted Joseph Lavar Davis, 47, and three co-defendants on Feb. 12, 2025. Prosecutors charged the group with conspiracy to commit theft of government property and theft of government property. Court documents state the offenses occurred between Feb. 24, 2020, and Aug. 12, 2020. Prosecutors presented evidence supporting those charges during Davis’ trial.

According to court documents, the defendants stole more than 200 pallets of Meals-Ready-to-Eat from Fort Bliss. Prosecutors valued the meals at approximately $1.12 million. The indictment identified four individuals who allegedly participated in the theft and sale of the government property. Evidence presented at trial described each person’s role in the operation.

Investigation recovered stolen meals

FBI agents and Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division investigators executed a search warrant at a civilian warehouse in El Paso on Aug. 12, 2020. Investigators found about 100 pallets of Meals-Ready-to-Eat inside the warehouse. The investigation determined the company using the warehouse purchased the meals from individuals who stole them from Fort Bliss.

Investigators documented false paperwork used to obtain the Meals-Ready-to-Eat from Fort Bliss. The investigation also identified truck rentals used to transport the pallets. Prosecutors presented evidence showing coordinated pickups, deliveries, communications and financial transactions among the co-defendants. The investigation also found that one civilian sold the Meals-Ready-to-Eat online. Prosecutors detailed Davis’ actions According to prosecutors, Davis served in an Army food service supply position before retiring from military service. He later accepted a civilian contractor position with similar responsibilities. Prosecutors said Davis used his knowledge of the request process to steal Meals-Ready-to-Eat from Fort Bliss. Evidence presented at trial showed Davis created false requests for the meals. Prosecutors said he rented trucks to transport the pallets and picked them up from Fort Bliss. They also said Davis arranged for others to collect the meals, coordinated deliveries, negotiated sales prices and received payments for the stolen property. According to prosecutors, the operation also included a soldier who assisted with transporting the meals. An intermediary connected the buyers with the suppliers. Another civilian sold the Meals-Ready-to-Eat online. Prosecutors said each defendant carried out a separate role in the scheme. FBI led the investigation The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Lori Hughes and Mallory Rasmussen are prosecuting the case. The Department of Justice announced the creation of the National Fraud Enforcement Division on April 7. According to the department, the division investigates and prosecutes fraud against the American people. The department said the prosecution also supports President Trump’s Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, which targets fraud, waste and abuse within federal benefit programs. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink. Truck driver accused of using fake documents to steal $2.9M cargo – FreightWaves CHP recovers $2.2 million in stolen cargo from Anaheim warehouse – FreightWaves CORCA heads to Senate amid cargo theft debate – FreightWaves