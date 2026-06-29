CHP recovers $2.2 million in stolen cargo from Anaheim warehouse

The California Highway Patrol has recovered more than $2.2 million in allegedly stolen cargo after serving a search warrant at a warehouse in Anaheim, California. According to the agency, investigators assigned to the Border Division Cargo Theft Interdiction Program and Organized Retail Crime Task Force executed the warrant on June 18 as part of an ongoing cargo theft investigation. CHP announced the recovery on June 24 and said the investigation remains active.

Authorities said the search resulted in the recovery of merchandise connected to multiple cargo theft investigations. CHP estimated the value of the recovered cargo at more than $2.2 million. The agency did not identify any suspects, announce any arrests or provide details about potential criminal charges in its public announcement.

Search warrant leads to cargo recovery

Among the recovered merchandise were approximately 22,000 boxes of TaylorMade golf balls. Investigators also recovered Meta server switches, Tamiya hobby products and 29 pallets of Horizon Hobby merchandise. Photographs released by CHP showed the products stacked throughout the warehouse following the execution of the search warrant.

“The California Highway Patrol remains committed to protecting California’s businesses and consumers by aggressively investigating cargo theft and organized retail crime,” the agency said in its announcement. CHP credited investigators assigned to its Border Division Cargo Theft Interdiction Program and Organized Retail Crime Task Force with carrying out the investigation. The agency said the recovery highlights the continued work of specialized investigators focused on disrupting cargo theft and organized retail crime throughout California. Investigation remains ongoing CHP has not released additional details about how the cargo was allegedly stolen, how investigators identified the warehouse or where the recovered shipments originated. The agency also has not identified the victims, disclosed whether the freight has been returned to its owners, released a case number or indicated whether additional suspects, arrests or enforcement actions are anticipated. FreightWaves has requested additional information from the California Highway Patrol, including whether any arrests or charges have been made and whether investigators can identify the type of cargo theft involved. CHP had not responded to those questions before publication. FreightWaves will update this story if additional information becomes available. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink. $1.3M in stolen copper wire and data center equipment recovered near Chicago – FreightWaves $500K bourbon shipment stolen in alleged carrier impersonation scheme – FreightWaves Federal case reveals how a cargo theft ring operated in plain sight – FreightWaves