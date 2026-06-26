$500K bourbon shipment stolen in alleged carrier impersonation scheme

A shipment of approximately 10,800 bottles of Noble Oak Bourbon valued at about $500,000 was stolen from a Philadelphia-area warehouse after suspects allegedly posed as authorized representatives to pick up the freight, according to company officials.

The theft occurred June 5 at a warehouse operated by American Supply, where the shipment of roughly 1,800 cases of bourbon was scheduled for pickup. According to public statements from Apogee 21 Holdings, the parent company of Noble Oak Bourbon, the individuals involved arrived with documentation and shipment information that appeared legitimate, allowing them to receive the freight before leaving the facility.

Unlike many traditional cargo thefts that involve breaking into trailers or stealing unattended equipment, this shipment was reportedly released through what appeared to be the normal pickup process. According to public statements by Apogee 21 Holdings CEO Mark Newman, the suspects allegedly presented a driver’s license and a purchase order number that appeared valid. The information was reportedly verified through a logistics provider before warehouse personnel released the shipment.

The company later determined the pickup was fraudulent. According to Newman, investigators believe the suspects may have obtained shipment information before arriving at the warehouse and used that information to impersonate the legitimate carrier. Public reports indicate the company believes the individuals may have spoofed a trucking company and dispatcher, although investigators have not publicly confirmed how the shipment information was obtained. The case reflects a method of cargo theft that has become increasingly common across the transportation industry. Rather than relying on force, organized theft groups are increasingly using deception to position themselves as legitimate carriers before freight leaves the shipping facility. Recent warnings from the FBI have highlighted an increase in cargo theft schemes involving carrier impersonation, compromised business accounts, phishing emails, fraudulent load postings and shipment diversion. In many cases, criminals obtain legitimate shipment information before arriving at a warehouse, allowing them to appear authorized to receive the freight. Investigators have not publicly stated whether the Noble Oak Bourbon theft is connected to those broader trends or whether the suspects are linked to other cargo theft investigations. Several questions also remain unanswered. Investigators have not disclosed how the suspects obtained the shipment information, whether the load was specifically targeted in advance or whether additional individuals may have been involved in planning the theft. Those details could provide insight into how organized cargo theft groups continue to exploit weaknesses in freight verification processes. For transportation companies, the incident serves as another reminder that verifying a truck, driver and carrier extends beyond checking paperwork alone. Criminal organizations continue to adapt their methods by combining legitimate shipment information with impersonation tactics designed to blend into normal freight operations. The investigation remains ongoing. FreightWaves contacted Apogee 21 Holdings for additional information regarding the theft and whether the company has made any changes to its freight verification procedures following the incident. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment. FreightWaves also contacted the FBI’s Philadelphia Field Office seeking additional information regarding the investigation, including whether investigators have identified any emerging cargo theft trends related to the case. The bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink. Federal case reveals how a cargo theft ring operated in plain sight – FreightWaves Trucker Path integrates Verisk CargoNet theft intelligence into navigation platform – FreightWaves Why the freight industry needs Certified Fraud Compliance Officers – FreightWaves