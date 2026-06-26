Trucker Path integrates Verisk CargoNet theft intelligence into navigation platform

Trucker Path has integrated Verisk CargoNet cargo theft intelligence into its navigation platform, giving professional drivers access to location-based cargo theft information while planning routes and traveling to their destinations. According to the companies, the feature is now live in the Trucker Path app and provides county-level theft risk ratings, monthly stolen vehicle counts, commonly targeted commodities and common theft subtypes. Drivers can also filter theft zones by risk level while planning routes or selecting overnight parking locations.

The announcement comes as cargo theft continues to affect freight transportation across the United States. According to Verisk CargoNet, 1,120 cargo theft incidents were reported during the first five months of 2026 resulting in more than $121 million in estimated losses. The company also reported that California, Texas and New Jersey accounted for more than half of all cargo theft activity during the first quarter of 2026. Theft activity was concentrated around warehouse and distribution centers, truck stops and other high-traffic logistics environments.

Giving drivers additional visibility

Chris Oliver, chief marketing officer at Trucker Path, said “we all know cargo theft has been increasing for years and is at all-time highs,” Oliver told FreightWaves. “This impacts shippers, brokers, carriers, drivers and, of course, consumers. At Trucker Path we aim to provide as much current and actionable information in our app as we can to help our 1.2 million users complete their trips as safely and profitably as possible.”

“Adding CargoNet’s theft intelligence data to our maps gives users a ‘head’s up’ when they are entering elevated cargo theft zones so they can be a bit more attentive while traveling in the particular zone, or just avoid it altogether.”

Expanding navigation capabilities Trucker Path’s navigation platform already includes truck-specific routing, real-time truck parking availability, fuel prices, weigh station status and weather information. Cargo theft intelligence is now included alongside those operational tools. “Offering the most up-to-date and actionable information in our navigation is core to our mission at Trucker Path,” Oliver said. “Whether it’s parking availability, weigh station statuses, fuel prices, weather or location-based theft intelligence, we aim to be the leader when it comes to providing professional truckers the tools and information they need to operate safely and profitably. Given the significant increase in cargo theft volumes in recent years, adding CargoNet’s information to our navigation experience was a very obvious and easy choice to make.” Oliver also said “we have had both fleet customers as well as independent drivers request information about cargo theft information and zones to be aware of.” According to Oliver, cargo theft zones appear as cloud overlays along a driver’s route and provide additional information about theft activity within those locations. “The cargo theft zones appear like clouds along the driver’s route and those clouds offer the driver overall theft volumes in the marked zone as well as more specific information about the types of theft most prevalent in the marked zone,” Oliver said. “Armed with this information, the driver can decide to simply be more aware while passing through the zone, or they can opt to reroute and avoid the zone altogether. We offer both options.” Oliver said Trucker Path plans to continue expanding the information available through the platform. “Trucker Path will continue to work with CargoNet and all of our data partners to provide our users with the best and most actionable data we can,” Oliver said. “It’s hard to predict what that data will look like in the future, but I can assure you that we will do our best to continue to be on the cutting edge of providing reliable, actionable data to our users.” CargoNet highlights location-based risk Ryan Shepherd, general manager of Verisk CargoNet, said in the company’s announcement that cargo theft intelligence can help transportation companies better understand where theft risk exists. “Cargo theft insights can help transportation companies reduce exposure to theft and improve safety for drivers,” Shepherd said. “Theft risk is increasingly tied to specific locations and operational environments, particularly in high-density logistics regions and common stop points along freight routes. Integrating this data directly into navigation tools helps close a critical visibility gap for drivers and fleet operators.” According to the announcement, the Trucker Path integration allows drivers to view theft risk ratings by county, monthly stolen vehicle totals, commonly targeted commodity categories and theft subtypes, including cargo-only thefts, full truck thefts and trailer thefts. Drivers can also filter the map by low-, medium- and high-risk areas. Analysis Cargo theft has traditionally been viewed as a security problem that is addressed after a shipment has already been targeted. Drivers have long relied on experience, company policies and dispatch instructions when deciding where to stop, park or route freight. Integrating cargo theft intelligence directly into a navigation platform introduces another source of information that drivers can consider before entering areas where theft activity has been reported. This technology should not be viewed as a replacement for strong carrier vetting, secure parking, shipment visibility or established security procedures. However, it does represent another layer of situational awareness that can support better operational decisions. As organized cargo theft continues to evolve, giving drivers access to timely, location-based intelligence has the potential to become another valuable tool in reducing freight risk. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink. Federal case reveals how a cargo theft ring operated in plain sight – FreightWaves Why the freight industry needs Certified Fraud Compliance Officers – FreightWaves World Cup theft shows how even small security failures can become big problems – FreightWaves