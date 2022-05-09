FOSC chat: The importance of adding capacity partners

This fireside chat recap is from Day 1 of FreightWaves’ Future of Supply Chain live event being held in Rogers, Arkansas. For more information and content from the event, click here.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Working with multiple partners can pay off in the logistics world.

SPEAKER: Andrew Leto, CEO of Emerge, with George Abernathy, president of Emerge.

BIO: Leto has been in the logistics industry since 2003 when he founded GlobalTranz after serving five years in the U.S. Navy. Having built a reputation for providing some of the best technology in the industry, GlobalTranz quickly became one of the top 10 Truckload and LTL brokers in the U.S. with more than $1 billion in sales. Leto also founded 10-4 Systems, a truckload and visibility platform that was sold to Trimble in 2016.

KEY QUOTES FROM ANDREW LETO

“You should be adding as many capacity partners as you can.”

“Shippers that have more brokers pay the least amount on their spot market. It’s just how it is.”

“The industry’s still dark. The capacity’s still dark.”