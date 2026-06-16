FRA Greenlights Expanded Rail Track Tech Tests as CSX Prepares July 2026 Rollout

(The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.)

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) recently approved a five-year waiver that lets railroads expand the use of Automated Track Inspection (ATI) technology. This decision, announced in December 2025 by U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy, aims to improve safety by blending high-tech tools with traditional human inspections. Major freight railroad CSX plans to start using the waiver on parts of its network beginning July 1, 2026. Railroads have pushed for these changes to catch track problems earlier and more accurately. But it also raises questions about balancing innovation with worker safety and human oversight.

What Is ATI Technology?

Automated Track Inspection, or ATI, uses lasers, cameras, sensors, and sometimes ground-penetrating radar mounted on regular freight trains or special rail cars. As trains roll along at normal speeds, these systems scan the tracks for defects. They measure things like rail alignment, gauge (the distance between rails), and track geometry under the actual weight of a loaded train. Traditional track inspections rely on workers walking the rails or riding slow-moving vehicles to look for cracks, worn ties, or loose parts. These visual checks are required by FRA rules, often twice a week on busy main lines.

ATI complements this by spotting issues the human eye might miss, such as tiny geometry problems that could lead to derailments. Data from ATI goes to analysts and inspectors, who then verify findings and schedule repairs. The technology is not brand new. Railroads have used similar systems, sometimes called Track Geometry Measurement Systems (TGMS), for decades on dedicated inspection cars. The waiver expands testing by allowing ATI on everyday trains, which means more frequent checks across thousands of miles without extra cost or disruption.

Background on the Waiver.

Federal rules require railroads to inspect tracks manually at set intervals to meet safety standards under 49 CFR Part 213. Waivers let companies test alternatives if they can show equal or better safety. The new FRA waiver (Docket No. FRA-2025-0059) allows railroads to reduce some visual inspection frequencies when they use ATI, while still requiring human verification of key findings. It includes data-sharing requirements so the FRA can study results.

“The data is clear: ATI is more effective than visual inspections alone, in some cases reducing track geometry defects by 90 percent,” said Ted Greener, senior vice president of communications for the Association of American Railroads. “Importantly, even where ATI is used, visual inspections continue, working together to further strengthen freight rail’s record-breaking safety performance.”

CSX intends to apply it to over 3,000 route miles and more than 4,500 track miles, covering busy corridors like parts of the I-95 route. CSX plans to deploy three geometry platforms, including nine Ensco autonomous boxcars, two traditional geometry cars, and one Holland locomotive-based system. Early data from pilots shows ATI often finds more geometry defects than visual checks alone. Supporters say this data-driven approach can prevent accidents by fixing problems faster. Critics, including some rail unions, worry that it could lead to fewer human inspectors over time. They argue automated systems miss certain defects that trained workers spot, like surface issues or vegetation problems. The FRA stresses that ATI assists inspectors rather than replacing them.

Let’s Talk About Other Waivers in Transportation.

This rail waiver fits a broader pattern of regulators granting exceptions to test safety tech in other modes of transport. In trucking, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has issued waivers for autonomous trucks facing a breakdown. Normally, when a commercial truck breaks down, the driver must place reflective hazard triangles or flares on the road within 10 minutes to warn other drivers. For driverless trucks, this is tricky, no human is on board to set them up.

FMCSA granted companies like Aurora a limited waiver to use cab-mounted flashing beacons instead. These lights, like those on emergency vehicles, alert traffic from the truck itself. The waiver started as short-term and allows testing without a driver leaving the cab or roadside. A renewed request would extend that waiver for an additional five years and apply to all autonomous trucking companies. Like the ATI waiver, it requires data collection to evaluate effectiveness. In each case, the goal is safer roads and rails through innovation, with oversight to protect the public.

Why This Matters.

Rail remains one of the safest ways to move freight, but derailments still happen, often due to track issues. ATI can inspect hundreds of thousands of miles per year with high consistency. Pilot programs have shown big drops in certain defects. At the same time, regulators must ensure technology does not cut corners. The five-year waiver period gives time to gather solid data. Lawmakers have proposed bills requiring both automated and human inspections to stay mandatory. As a lawyer who studies transportation regulation, I see these waivers as smart experiments. They follow a proven path: test new tools under controlled conditions, measure results, and update rules if safety improves. CSX’s July 2026 rollout will provide real-world lessons.

Transportation safety evolves with technology. From lasers on rails to beacons on trucks, waivers help bridge old regulations and future possibilities. The key is keeping humans in the loop where they add value while letting machines handle what they do best, consistent, tireless data collection. With careful monitoring, these changes could make our rail network stronger and our highways safer for everyone. The next few years of test data will show whether this bet on technology pays off in fewer accidents and smoother operations. In the words of the scholar Thanos, “Dread it. Run from it. [Automation] arrives all the same. And now it’s here.”

Matthew Leffler is a transportation attorney, adjunct professor of law at Michigan State University College of Law, and the host of the Armchair Attorney® Podcast. He can be reached at matthew@armchairattorney.com