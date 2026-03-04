Fraud first: why ‘broker transparency’ misses the mark

The trucking industry has always been a wild ride, from free-rein chaos prior to 1935, overbearing regulation from 1935 to 1980, that ultimately gave way to deregulation in 1980. Following deregulation, trucking has endured the never-ending battles over fraud, double-brokering, and who’s really getting paid what.

As the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) keeps circling back to “transparency” rules, I can’t help but ask: Are we fixing the right problems? Don’t get me wrong: transparency has its place. But right now, with fraud exploding because of low barriers to entry and a history of weak enforcement that has only recently begun to change course, the FMCSA would do a hell of a lot more good cracking down on bad actors than rewriting a 45-year-old recordkeeping rule.

In 1949, the Interstate Commerce Commission’s Ex Parte MC-39 (“Practices of Property Brokers,” 49 M.C.C. 277) created the original guidance on recordkeeping when brokers were little more than commissioned sales agents for regulated carriers. With only ~70 active licenses nationwide, brokers earned straight commissions paid by the carrier out of the freight charges the carrier billed and collected directly from shippers at filed tariff rates. The ICC mandated detailed records of every shipment; commodity, weight, origin/destination, rates, and especially who paid the broker and how much, explicitly to stop rebating, double-charging, or carriers pocketing “free” traffic without cutting the broker’s agreed commission. The Property Brokers Association of America fought hard for these safeguards; the ICC sided with the brokers over carrier complaints about paperwork, giving brokers ironclad documentation to protect and enforce their commissions in a tightly regulated world.

According to the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA), FMCSA’s own National Consumer Complaint Database has racked up over 80,000 fraud complaints. Yet the agency keeps spotlighting broker transparency, even though their own data shows only a handful of complaints tied directly to “Records to be kept by brokers” outlined in 49 CFR 371.3 between 2018 and 2022. It makes you wonder what the real priorities are.

Transparency laws started out as a way to protect brokers back when they were basically commissioned sales agents for carriers. Over time, that original intent has gotten twisted—especially after the Motor Carrier Act of 1980 flipped the whole business model on its head. The current rule, 49 CFR 371.3 (“Records to be kept by brokers”), traces straight back to the Interstate Commerce Commission’s (ICC) final rule published October 17, 1980 (45 FR 68942).

The FMCSA’s original Notice of Proposed Rule-Making (NPRM) from November 2024 (89 FR 91648, “Transparency in Property Broker Transactions”) proposed electronic records and a 48-hour response window on request. But as of early 2026, after thousands of public comments and a reopened comment period in February 2025, the Agency is now planning a second NPRM for May 2026.

I still maintain that this whole push misreads the original intent. The information asymmetry excuse fails to satisfy a sound argument when every player can subscribe to DAT, Truckstop, SONAR, or other rating tools on the market. If we’re going to tweak transparency, let’s refocus it on accessorial charges, claims, and fraud, not forcing brokers to hand over proprietary shipper linehaul rates that could wreck negotiations and relationships.

Before we dive into the weeds on 371.3, let’s do the history lesson. Understanding where this rule came from makes it crystal clear why the stakeholder positions have completely flipped since 1980.

The early days and strict regulation (1935–1980)

Freight brokers didn’t just pop up yesterday. They’ve been connecting shippers and carriers since the unregulated wild west of the early 1900s, sometimes honestly, sometimes not. Price gouging, unreliable service, and chaos were real problems. Then came the Motor Carrier Act of 1935 (Pub. L. 74-255), which brought motor carriers and property brokers under the ICC’s thumb. Brokers needed licenses, had to follow approved rates and routes, and operated in a heavily controlled environment. They focused on supplying the carriers with freight, not shippers with carriers.

By the late 1940s, the ICC took a hard look at broker practices in Ex Parte MC-39, “Practices of Property Brokers” (49 M.C.C. 277, May 16, 1949; final rules at 14 FR 2833, May 28, 1949). At that point, about 70 property broker licenses were active in the entire country. Brokers weren’t independent principals negotiating their own margins with shippers like today. They were essentially commissioned sales agents working for the carriers.

Shippers paid the filed tariff rate directly to the carrier. The ICC’s 1949 rules required detailed records of commodity, weight, origin/destination, rates, and especially who paid the broker and how much. Why? To stop rebating, double-charging, or carriers pocketing “free” traffic without paying the agreed commission (14 FR 2833). The Property Brokers Association of America (PBAA, the predecessor to today’s TIA) pushed hard for strong recordkeeping and safeguards. Some carriers, like Yellow Freight, fought against them as unnecessary burdens. The government sided with the brokers.

This setup made sense in a rate-regulated world where freight moved slowly, routes were restricted, and brokers helped carriers fill trucks without undercutting filed rates.

Deregulation hits in 1980 and the birth of modern 371.3

The Motor Carrier Act of 1980 (Pub. L. 96-296) blew the doors off. Entry barriers dropped, rates became negotiable, competition exploded, and the industry became way more efficient. But it also let a flood of new players in, some undercapitalized, which watered the seeds for today’s fraud issues that were planted during regulation.

The ICC moved fast to update broker rules to match the new freer market. May 1980 NPRM (45 FR 31140), final rule October 17, 1980 (45 FR 68942). They simplified the detailed record keeping for the purpose of speeding up the brokers job. As the ICC mentioned, the burden of the current disclosure rules could delay hot loads.

But they kept, and strengthened, the core recordkeeping in what became §1045.3 (now 371.3 after 1996 redesignation at 61 FR 54707). Brokers still had to log: consignor details, originating carrier, BOL number, compensation amount and who paid it, non-brokerage services if any, freight charges collected, and payment date to the carrier. Records kept for three years.

Here’s the key part, the original intent of the “right to review” in §1045.3(c), now 371.3(c): “Each party to a brokered transaction has the right to review the record of the transaction…”

The ICC explicitly said this replaced the old, more burdensome requirements (§§1045.5, 1045.6, 1045.10) on public pricing schedules and advance dual-charge notices. Why? Because those could be gamed or slow things down. The right-to-review let shippers and carriers self-police: they could “determine what portion of their bill was related to the broker’s services” and make sure everyone was acting honestly and fairly without the ICC micromanaging every deal (45 FR 68942, referencing the NPRM explanation at 45 FR 31140).

Broker transparency regulation was still rooted in the old commission-from-carrier model, aimed at preventing rebating or carriers skipping out on commissions. The PBAA had supported these safeguards during the 1980 proceedings; the government kept enough transparency to replace the old duties while loosening the heavy hand of regulation.

How brokers actually got paid back then vs. now

Before 1980 and right at deregulation, brokers earned commissions paid by the carrier on the freight revenue. That’s why the rule language still talks about “compensation received by the broker… and the name of the payer.” Shippers paid the carrier the filed or negotiated rate; the carrier cut the broker a check for their percentage.

After 1980, everything flipped. Brokers became principals: they contract with shippers directly, shop carriers, pay the carrier less, and keep the margin as their fee. That business-model revolution is why today’s carriers want to see the full transaction (what the shipper paid the broker) and why brokers cry foul that it exposes confidential pricing and trade secrets never contemplated in 1980.

The arguments have completely reversed

In 1980, brokers were the ones fighting to keep recordkeeping and review rights as protection for their commissions in a newly competitive world. Some carriers pushed back, calling it unnecessary paperwork.

Fast-forward to today: Carriers (OOIDA and SBTC) are the ones petitioning to strengthen 371.3, make it electronic, unwaivable, automatic or 48-hour disclosure, so they can verify rates, fight chargebacks, spot double-brokering, and negotiate better. They hate the waivers that big brokers slip into contracts, and they argue the “right” is meaningless without enforcement.

TIA (the modern PBAA successor) has pushed back hard, saying the rule is outdated, misapplied to the principal model, and forces disclosure of proprietary shipper-broker pricing that carriers could use to go direct and poach business. Market tools already give rate transparency; heavy-handed rules risk re-regulation and market instability like the post-1980 rate crashes. The FMCSA denied an earlier repeal push but moved forward with the narrower NPRM in 2024, now heading toward a second round.

The FR notice itself acknowledges the model shift but still sees value in records for self-policing fairness and dispute resolution (89 FR 91648 et seq.).

A real-world flashpoint: Pink Cheetah vs. TQL

This isn’t just legal theory; it’s playing out in court right now. Back in January 2023, Pink Cheetah Express (a small Florida motor carrier) hauled a load of ice cream for Total Quality Logistics (TQL). After delivery, the carrier asked for the transaction records under 49 CFR 371.3. TQL refused, pointing to the standard waiver clause in their broker-carrier agreement that carriers routinely sign just to get the load.

The owner persisted. FMCSA got involved and sent TQL a November 30, 2023 email saying the waiver “may be a violation” of the rule and directing them to remove it and hand over records for 15 loads. When TQL dragged its feet, Pink Cheetah sued in U.S. District Court in D.C. on February 25, 2025, trying to enforce that email as a formal “order” under 49 U.S.C. §14704.

On September 12, 2025, U.S. District Judge Sparkle L. Sooknanan dismissed the case in an 8-page opinion. She called the FMCSA email “workaday advice”, just guidance reminding TQL of its existing obligations under 49 CFR 371.3, not a binding mandate that carriers could sue to enforce. Pink Cheetah appealed straight to the D.C. Circuit, and as of early 2026 the appeal is still pending.

But here’s the part that should make every carrier sit up: the judge dropped a footnote saying carriers might have a stronger shot arguing that the regulation itself (49 CFR 371.3, which went through formal rulemaking) counts as an enforceable “order” that could void those waivers industry-wide. This case is a perfect snapshot of the real frustration—waivers are everywhere, the “right to review” exists on paper, but getting it enforced is like pulling teeth.

Where I land on the current debate

The original proposal is an attempt to modernize the transparency laws by mandating electronic records, itemizing all charges/payments/dates/penalties, 48-hour electronic response, reframing as a broker duty instead of a waivable “right.” That’s better than nothing, but it still misses the mark if it opens the door to exposing confidential rates with shippers to the carriers.

Forcing brokers to disclose confidential shipper rates won’t magically raise carrier pay or stop fraud. Bad actors won’t suddenly play by the rules just because a record exists 48 hours later. Post-deregulation history shows more openness can lead to race-to-the-bottom pricing, not higher rates.

Here’s my practical take: If we’re updating transparency, protect the broker-shipper linehaul relationship as proprietary. Instead, mandate clear itemization and disclosure of accessorial charges (detention, layover, etc.) and claims handling. Standardize accessorial schedules industry-wide—that would actually protect carriers from shady deductions and hold shippers accountable for dock abuse. That aligns way better with the 1980 spirit of letting parties verify “what portion of their bill” relates to broker services without blowing up competitive negotiations.

The real problem isn’t transparency; it’s enforcement

Double-brokering, non-payment, fake authorities, rerouted loads: these are costing the industry millions. The FMCSA’s database is ancient; real-time authority status and better vetting would do more than any record rule. Bump the broker bond if needed. Make tech companies (load boards, vetting platforms) mandatory reporters of bad actors. Prioritize the 80,000+ fraud complaints over re-litigating a 1980 compromise.

Wrapping it up

49 CFR 371.3 was born in 1980 as a light-touch safeguard when brokers still mostly earned carrier commissions and the industry was transitioning from heavy regulation to free market capitalism. The ICC’s exact words in the Federal Register make the intent clear: give parties the ability to check the broker’s cut and ensure fair dealing without the old heavy restrictions (45 FR 68942, citing explanations in 45 FR 31140).

Today the model has changed, stakeholders have swapped sides, waivers are the battlefield, and the rule is being stretched in ways never intended. Let’s honor the original purpose, fairness and honesty, without using it as a backdoor to force proprietary pricing into the open. Focus enforcement on real fraud, standardize accessorial charges and claims, modernize the FMCSA systems, and let market tools plus targeted transparency do the rest.

The industry has evolved since 1980. Our regulations should too, but smartly, not reactively. That’s how we actually protect the carriers and drivers doing the real work.