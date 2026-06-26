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Freight distress report: Warehouse cuts mount, trucking bankruptcies continue

Tucker Boyz Transportation, Touchstone, Navstar and others filed for bankruptcy, while Kuehne+Nagel and GXO disclosed layoffs

Noi Mahoney
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The latest Freight Distress Report tracks layoffs, closures and bankruptcies in the U.S. across 11 transportation-related companies. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

A new round of bankruptcy filings and WARN notices shows continued pressure across trucking, warehousing and contract logistics, with several small freight operators seeking court protection while hundreds of warehouse workers in Indiana face layoffs tied to customer and contract changes.

The largest cuts are connected to operations in Avon, Indiana, where Humano LLC and SIMOS both filed WARN notices tied to operations inside a Radial LLC facility. 

Humano said its entire operational unit at the site is expected to permanently cease operations on or about Aug. 17, affecting 586 employees, mostly freight handlers.

SIMOS also filed a WARN notice for the same Avon address, saying its entire operation there is expected to cease, with separations scheduled for Aug. 17. The staffing firm listed 574 affected employees across receiving, equipment operator, support, lead, sorter and shipping loader roles.

Ryder Integrated Logistics also filed a WARN notice in Indiana, announcing 76 layoffs at a customer site in Plainfield. Ryder said the mass layoff is expected to be permanent and effective July 31, citing a customer’s changing business needs. The company said operations at the site are expected to continue.

The WARN notices arrive as several small freight and logistics companies filed for bankruptcy protection in recent days.

Memphis, Tennessee-based Tucker Boyz Transportation LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection June 23 in the Western District of Tennessee. The carrier listed $126,000 in assets and $152,000 in liabilities in its petition. The filing also lists a $120,000 unsecured judgment claim involving Henco Land LLC. Tucker Boyz lists 22 trucks and 22 drivers.

Other recent filings include Travelers Xpress Services Inc., a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based warehousing and storage provider that filed for Chapter 11 on Monday; Navstar Express LLC, a Chicago-based freight carrier that filed for Chapter 7 on Thursday; Touchstone Logistics LLC, a Maryland-based general freight trucking company that filed for Chapter 11 on June 13; and Power Lane Logistics Distribution & Warehousing Inc., a Tracy, California-based trucking and warehousing company that filed for Chapter 11 on Friday.

Azhderian Cold Storage LLC, a Los Banos, California-based refrigerated warehousing and storage entity, also filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday in the Eastern District of California.

The latest filings show distress across a wide range of transportation-related businesses, from small truckload and LTL carriers to warehouse labor providers, cold storage entities and contract logistics operations.

Freight distress tracker

CompanyTypeLocationDateImpact
Tucker Boyz Transportation LLCChapter 11Memphis, TennesseeJune 23$126,000 in assets; $152,000 in liabilities; 22 trucks and 22 drivers listed in compiled profile
Travelers Xpress Services Inc.Chapter 11Fort Lauderdale, FloridaJune 22Warehousing and storage provider; assets and liabilities both listed at $500,000-$1 million
Navstar Express LLCChapter 7Chicago, IllinoisJune 18Interstate freight carrier listed with two trucks and two drivers
Touchstone Logistics LLCChapter 11Cockeysville, MarylandJune 13Assets listed at $50,000-$100,000; liabilities listed at $1 million-$10 million
Power Lane Logistics Distribution & Warehousing Inc.Chapter 11Tracy, CaliforniaJune 19Assets and liabilities both listed at $1 million-$10 million
Azhderian Cold Storage LLCChapter 11Los Banos, CaliforniaJune 24Refrigerated warehousing/storage entity; assets and liabilities both listed at $0-$50,000
Ryder Integrated Logistics Inc.WARN layoffPlainfield, IndianaJuly 3176 employees affected at customer site
Humano LLCWARN layoff/closureAvon, IndianaAug. 17586 employees affected; entire operational unit expected to cease
SIMOSWARN layoff/closureAvon, IndianaAug. 17574 employees affected; entire operation expected to cease
Kuehne + NagelWARN layoffLewisville, TexasJune 29/July 1790 employees affected
GXO LogisticsWARN closureSan Bernardino, CaliforniaAug. 284 employees affected
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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com