Freight distress report: Warehouse cuts mount, trucking bankruptcies continue

A new round of bankruptcy filings and WARN notices shows continued pressure across trucking, warehousing and contract logistics, with several small freight operators seeking court protection while hundreds of warehouse workers in Indiana face layoffs tied to customer and contract changes.

The largest cuts are connected to operations in Avon, Indiana, where Humano LLC and SIMOS both filed WARN notices tied to operations inside a Radial LLC facility.

Humano said its entire operational unit at the site is expected to permanently cease operations on or about Aug. 17, affecting 586 employees, mostly freight handlers.

SIMOS also filed a WARN notice for the same Avon address, saying its entire operation there is expected to cease, with separations scheduled for Aug. 17. The staffing firm listed 574 affected employees across receiving, equipment operator, support, lead, sorter and shipping loader roles.

Ryder Integrated Logistics also filed a WARN notice in Indiana, announcing 76 layoffs at a customer site in Plainfield. Ryder said the mass layoff is expected to be permanent and effective July 31, citing a customer’s changing business needs. The company said operations at the site are expected to continue. The WARN notices arrive as several small freight and logistics companies filed for bankruptcy protection in recent days. Memphis, Tennessee-based Tucker Boyz Transportation LLC filed for Chapter 11 protection June 23 in the Western District of Tennessee. The carrier listed $126,000 in assets and $152,000 in liabilities in its petition. The filing also lists a $120,000 unsecured judgment claim involving Henco Land LLC. Tucker Boyz lists 22 trucks and 22 drivers. Other recent filings include Travelers Xpress Services Inc., a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based warehousing and storage provider that filed for Chapter 11 on Monday; Navstar Express LLC, a Chicago-based freight carrier that filed for Chapter 7 on Thursday; Touchstone Logistics LLC, a Maryland-based general freight trucking company that filed for Chapter 11 on June 13; and Power Lane Logistics Distribution & Warehousing Inc., a Tracy, California-based trucking and warehousing company that filed for Chapter 11 on Friday. Azhderian Cold Storage LLC, a Los Banos, California-based refrigerated warehousing and storage entity, also filed for Chapter 11 protection on Wednesday in the Eastern District of California. The latest filings show distress across a wide range of transportation-related businesses, from small truckload and LTL carriers to warehouse labor providers, cold storage entities and contract logistics operations. Freight distress tracker Company Type Location Date Impact Tucker Boyz Transportation LLC Chapter 11 Memphis, Tennessee June 23 $126,000 in assets; $152,000 in liabilities; 22 trucks and 22 drivers listed in compiled profile Travelers Xpress Services Inc. Chapter 11 Fort Lauderdale, Florida June 22 Warehousing and storage provider; assets and liabilities both listed at $500,000-$1 million Navstar Express LLC Chapter 7 Chicago, Illinois June 18 Interstate freight carrier listed with two trucks and two drivers Touchstone Logistics LLC Chapter 11 Cockeysville, Maryland June 13 Assets listed at $50,000-$100,000; liabilities listed at $1 million-$10 million Power Lane Logistics Distribution & Warehousing Inc. Chapter 11 Tracy, California June 19 Assets and liabilities both listed at $1 million-$10 million Azhderian Cold Storage LLC Chapter 11 Los Banos, California June 24 Refrigerated warehousing/storage entity; assets and liabilities both listed at $0-$50,000 Ryder Integrated Logistics Inc. WARN layoff Plainfield, Indiana July 31 76 employees affected at customer site Humano LLC WARN layoff/closure Avon, Indiana Aug. 17 586 employees affected; entire operational unit expected to cease SIMOS WARN layoff/closure Avon, Indiana Aug. 17 574 employees affected; entire operation expected to cease Kuehne + Nagel WARN layoff Lewisville, Texas June 29/July 17 90 employees affected GXO Logistics WARN closure San Bernardino, California Aug. 2 84 employees affected