Freight fraud from India to Nigeria

Amazon fraud scheme exposed in India 🌏

The Cyber Security Bureau in Telangana, a state of India, has launched an investigation into a major fraud scheme involving 18 former Amazon employees who allegedly manipulated the company’s delivery system to claim about $11.8 million in fraudulent transportation reimbursements.

The scheme revolved around falsified delivery trips registered within Amazon’s logistics system. Authorities say the accused, in collaboration with U.S.-based suppliers, created fake delivery records, claiming to have transported goods to customers who were either unavailable or had incorrect addresses. This allowed them to pocket transportation fees without ever completing the deliveries.

Amazon’s internal audit uncovered the scam, prompting a formal complaint. The fraudulent activities reportedly took place at the company’s Relay Operation Center in Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, which monitors global shipments. Investigators are now scrutinizing the operations of the former employees and their network to understand the full extent of the fraud.

A case has been registered against 22 individuals. As authorities dig deeper, more revelations are expected about how the individuals bypassed Amazon’s security measures.



