Logistics workers charged with importing $200M in fake goods via LA, Long Beach ports

Truck drivers, logistics executives and warehouse owners are among nine people who face charges in what authorities say was a conspiracy to import $200 million worth of counterfeit and other illegal goods from China into the United States through the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles.

A 15-count indictment unsealed Friday alleges the defendants unloaded contraband from containers slated for secondary inspection and filled them with other cargo to get them through customs.

Eight people have been arrested, and a ninth is a fugitive, the Justice Department said in a statement Monday. Seven defendants pleaded not guilty in federal court, and the eighth person in custody is to be arraigned soon, the statement said. A trial date has been set for March 18. The charges include conspiracy, smuggling and breaking customs seals.

Authorities have seized contraband valued at $130 million – including $20 million worth of counterfeit shoes and other clothing, luxury handbags, watches, and perfume from a single warehouse. The indictment states that the smuggling took place from August 2023 through June 2024.



