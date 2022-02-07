  • ITVI.USA
    14,959.950
    116.940
    0.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.933
    0.012
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.350
    0.220
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,926.910
    120.050
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    -0.050
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.790
    0.080
    2.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.460
    0.170
    13.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.740
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.270
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.150
    -0.010
    -0.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    131.000
    -2.000
    -1.5%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Freight Meme World Championship ‘22

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, February 7, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are bringing you the first-ever freight meme world championship. FreightCaviar’s Paul-Bernard Jaroslawski takes on Superior Dispatch Services’ Boris Panov. Joining them at the judges table is TrophySmack founder Matt Walsh. Who will survive and what will be left of them? Meme’s the word.

Eric Riggs and Matt Beach stop by the studio to get Dooner to try out Big Rigg’s Beard Tamer

Armchair Attorney Matthew Leffler talks about liabilities truckers face when participating in convoys and protests. Plus, will teenage truckers usher in an era of super nuclear verdicts? 

Plus, Flexport announces a $935 million series E with a strategic investment from Shopify; more trucker convoys roll into Canadian cities protesting vaccine mandates; the vaccine mandate has varied impacts on Mexico cross-border trucking; and more. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.