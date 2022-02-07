Freight Meme World Championship ‘22

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are bringing you the first-ever freight meme world championship. FreightCaviar’s Paul-Bernard Jaroslawski takes on Superior Dispatch Services’ Boris Panov. Joining them at the judges table is TrophySmack founder Matt Walsh. Who will survive and what will be left of them? Meme’s the word.

Eric Riggs and Matt Beach stop by the studio to get Dooner to try out Big Rigg’s Beard Tamer.

Armchair Attorney Matthew Leffler talks about liabilities truckers face when participating in convoys and protests. Plus, will teenage truckers usher in an era of super nuclear verdicts?

Plus, Flexport announces a $935 million series E with a strategic investment from Shopify; more trucker convoys roll into Canadian cities protesting vaccine mandates; the vaccine mandate has varied impacts on Mexico cross-border trucking; and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts