Freight Seasons Explained – Planning Around Produce, Retail, and Construction Cycles

Why Seasons Matter More Than You Think

One of the first lessons small carriers learn the hard way is that freight doesn’t move the same every week of the year. You might be booked solid in April and struggling for a load in September. That’s not bad markets — that’s seasonality.

In trucking, freight follows people’s habits. When consumers spend more, freight spikes. When farmers harvest, reefer demand jumps. When construction season kicks in, flatbeds get busy. And when it slows, you either planned for it or you get stuck hauling whatever you can find.

Owner-operators who survive don’t fight the seasons. They ride them.

The Big Three Seasons Every Carrier Should Know

While there are dozens of micro-seasons, three dominate the calendar for small carriers: produce, retail, and construction. Let’s break them down.