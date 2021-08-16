Freight’s collision course

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to OceanAudit CEO and founder Steve Ferreira about the state of ocean freight and when containergeddon will finally end. Plus, Ferreira will discuss his best-selling book “Navigating B2B,” share ways to recover money on your freight bills, and answer the question: Are charters the solution for shippers?

The guys take a field trip to Taimen Transport to see how they’re bridging the culture gap between drivers and the office. There they meet Brian Whitley, Ryan Pamplin, Kevin Sandrock and truckers Candice Nelson and Cornbread.

FleetOps CEO Chris Atkinson wants drivers to make the first move. Find out how they’re matching truck drivers with shipments using vehicle data and AI.

Travelers risk control technical director Daniel Brown talks about crash avoidance and tech.

Plus, used car salesman held hostage during wild ride; man swallowed by whale and lives to tell about it; and Trader Joe’s comes to Chattanooga.

