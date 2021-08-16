  • ITVI.USA
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Freight’s collision course

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, August 16, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to OceanAudit CEO and founder Steve Ferreira about the state of ocean freight and when containergeddon will finally end. Plus, Ferreira will discuss his best-selling book “Navigating B2B,” share ways to recover money on your freight bills, and answer the question: Are charters the solution for shippers?

The guys take a field trip to Taimen Transport to see how they’re bridging the culture gap between drivers and the office. There they meet Brian Whitley, Ryan Pamplin, Kevin Sandrock and truckers Candice Nelson and Cornbread.

FleetOps CEO Chris Atkinson wants drivers to make the first move. Find out how they’re matching truck drivers with shipments using vehicle data and AI.

Travelers risk control technical director Daniel Brown talks about crash avoidance and tech.

Plus, used car salesman held hostage during wild ride; man swallowed by whale and lives to tell about it; and Trader Joe’s comes to Chattanooga.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

