Nomination window dwindling for 2025 FreightTech Awards

The race is on to recognize the most innovative and disruptive players in freight technology. Following the surprise-packed 2024 FreightTech 25, FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller called last year’s rankings “the most disrupted list I’ve ever seen.”
The statement set the tone for a new era in freight innovation, where unexpected challengers can quickly rise to prominence. Now, all eyes are on the 2025 FreightTech Awards. The question looms large: Will disruptors once again defy expectations, or will steady incumbents reclaim their spots at the top?
With the nominations window quickly narrowing, companies across the supply chain are racing to stake their claim. Nominations close September 6, leaving just weeks for those disruptors to step forward. Entry pricing is currently in its final tier at $499, underscoring the urgency for those still considering whether to submit.
The FreightTech Awards process is designed to highlight not only the largest and most established names in the industry, but also the startups and scale-ups that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in freight.
Companies may nominate themselves or be nominated by others, and only a single nomination is required to be considered.
From there, FreightWaves’ team of research analysts, market experts, and journalists review the submissions to craft the FreightTech 100 list. The next stage brings in an independent panel of transportation executives, industry analysts, and freight thought leaders.
Their task: whittle down the 100 honorees to the elite FreightTech 25, a group that represents the cutting edge of logistics technology.
Past honorees read like an Olympic team of the supply chain, featuring established giants such as Amazon, FedEx and J.B. Hunt, alongside relative newcomers like Fillogic and Greenscreens.ai.
Now more than ever, technology is the lifeline of freight. As the sector pivots toward recovery, FreightTech Awards signal who is leading that transformation. Whether you’re building tomorrow’s tools or setting new benchmarks, nomination fuels recognition and potentially access to a broader network of investors, partners, and customers.
Key Dates to Remember
- August 18 – Standard Entry ends
- August 19 – Last Chance period begins ($499)
- September 6 – Nominations close (6 p.m. EDT)
- September 23 – FreightTech 100 announced
- November 21 – FreightTech 25 unveiled at F3 Festival
Companies looking to be part of the conversation that shapes the future of freight shouldn’t wait. Submit your nomination for the 2025 FreightTech Awards today at https://www.freightwaves.com/awards/freighttech-awards.