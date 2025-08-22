Nomination window dwindling for 2025 FreightTech Awards

The race is on to recognize the most innovative and disruptive players in freight technology. Following the surprise-packed 2024 FreightTech 25, FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller called last year’s rankings “the most disrupted list I’ve ever seen.”

The statement set the tone for a new era in freight innovation, where unexpected challengers can quickly rise to prominence. Now, all eyes are on the 2025 FreightTech Awards. The question looms large: Will disruptors once again defy expectations, or will steady incumbents reclaim their spots at the top?

With the nominations window quickly narrowing, companies across the supply chain are racing to stake their claim. Nominations close September 6, leaving just weeks for those disruptors to step forward. Entry pricing is currently in its final tier at $499, underscoring the urgency for those still considering whether to submit.

The FreightTech Awards process is designed to highlight not only the largest and most established names in the industry, but also the startups and scale-ups that are pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in freight.