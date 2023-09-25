FreightWaves and Decision Spot partner to bring high-frequency data inputs to strategic supply chain planning

FreightWaves, the leading provider of freight market intelligence, and Decision Spot, a provider of strategic supply chain planning and design software, are pleased to announce a partnership to integrate FreightWaves SONAR TRAC Spot Rates into Decision Spot’s platform. This integration will give Decision Spot customers access to high-frequency spot freight market data, helping them make more informed decisions about their supply chains.

“We are excited to partner with Decision Spot to bring our TRAC Spot Rates to mutual customers,” said Spencer Piland, COO of FreightWaves. “With SONAR TRAC Spot Rates integrated right into the tools, users can make fully informed, strategic decisions about their network and better forecast for new opportunities.”

Decision Spot’s platform helps shippers and carriers optimize their supply chains by providing them with a comprehensive view of their operations. The platform includes modules for demand planning, transportation planning, inventory management and risk management.

The integration of FreightWaves TRAC Spot Rates enhances Decision Spot’s platform and gives customers access to the following benefits:

Real-time spot freight market data to help customers make more informed decisions about their transportation.

Historical spot freight market data that customers can use to forecast market conditions.

Spot freight rate benchmarks that will let customers benchmark their spot freight rates against the market, helping ensure they are getting a fair price.

Spot freight rate volatility analysis that will help customers identify and mitigate risk.

Dan Vanden Brink, partner at Decision Spot, said, “SONAR’s transportation market data will

help both Decision Spot’s and Freightwaves’ customer base make faster and more informed





decisions regarding their end-to-end supply chain network. This partnership will help customers

across both platforms generate significantly more value from their initial investment with these

innovative solutions.”

The integration of FreightWaves SONAR TRAC Spot Rates into Decision Spot’s platform is available now. To learn more about FreightWaves SONAR TRAC Spot Rates, click here or contact Freightwaves.

About FreightWaves

FreightWaves is the leading provider of freight market intelligence. The company’s data and analytics platform provides shippers, carriers and investors with real-time insights into the freight market. FreightWaves also publishes a variety of news and analysis on the freight industry.

About Decision Spot

Decision Spot is a provider of strategic supply chain planning and design software. The company’s software helps shippers and carriers optimize their supply chains by providing them with a comprehensive view of their operations. Decision Spot’s software is used by companies of all sizes, from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Learn more at https://www.decisionspot.com/.