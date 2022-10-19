FreightWaves and ZUUM partner to provide SONAR features to mutual customers

FreightWaves, an industry-leading provider of data, analytics and news for the global supply chain and logistics industries, and ZUUM, which connects shippers, brokers, carriers, and drivers on one Logistics Super Platform, are partnering. FreightWaves customers will have access to both the FreightWaves Trusted Rate Assessment Consortium (TRAC) Spot Rates TRAC Spot Rates and SONAR Capacity Lane Scores inside the ZUUM rating engine. Users simply enter their SONAR API credentials into the ZUUM transportation management system (TMS) in order to access the data.

FreightWaves SONAR is the industry’s leading and fastest supply chain data platform. SONAR provides the clearest insight into freight pricing, and subscribers can reliably forecast supply chain demand and capacity by using spot rate and tender data for predictive rates.

With FreightWaves TRAC, ZUUM users have access to high-frequency spot rate data that is based on rates at the time of booking, published daily at 9 a.m. By accessing FreightWaves TRAC spot rates in the ZUUM TMS, users have critical data in their workflow and at their fingertips – in the environment they use to make key rate, bid, and booking decisions. The combination of FreightWaves TRAC and ZUUM’s features will help users maximize margins, improve workflows and optimize business outcomes on a daily basis.

Mustafa Azizi. (Photo: ZUUM)

Mustafa Azizi, co-founder and CEO of ZUUM, said, “Our country runs on logistics – delivering raw materials, products, food and other goods across the U.S. and globally. At ZUUM, we believe that the best way we can contribute is by giving shippers, brokers, freight carriers and drivers what they need to overcome challenges and make their jobs and lives better. Providing FreightWaves and ZUUM mutual customers with faster access to FreightWaves TRAC and SONAR’s Capacity Lane Scores can help them in a very difficult environment.”

Spencer Piland. (Photo: FreightWaves)

Spencer Piland, FreightWaves’ COO/CFO, said, “SONAR has been proven to provide positive operational and financial impacts for shippers, carriers and intermediaries. Our SONAR subscribers often tell us that they’d like SONAR data accessible in more ways and are asking for integrations between SONAR and their TMS, freight matching services, and other third-party services.” Piland added, “In response to their requests, mutual customers of FreightWaves and ZUUM will now have another access point for mission-critical data that can drive key decisions.”

Matt Tabatabai. (Photo: ZUUM)

ZUUM’s co-founder and COO Matt Tabatabai said, “ZUUM’s mission is to help provide the best tools in the market for shippers, brokers and carriers. With FreightWaves data and analysis, our customers will have actionable intelligence to help control their operations. Our partnership with

FreightWaves, as well as the SONAR data, is critical in helping our customers maximize their margins.”

ZUUM is a logistics technology company based in Irvine, California. Founded in 2016, ZUUM offers a shipper TMS, freight broker software, a carrier TMS, and a mobile app for truck drivers who are connected within the Logistics Super Platform. These tools enable customers to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of their logistics operations while simultaneously automating their transportation networks. The company’s vision is to optimize logistics and streamline supply chains globally by defragmenting the industry through collaboration and partnerships like the one with FreightWaves.

“Because SONAR was designed with an API-first approach, it allows for easy integration and access to key freight market data within a broad range of FreightTech solutions providers,“ Piland explained. “Ultimately, FreightWaves’ vision is for SONAR customers to be able to obtain key supply chain intelligence in solutions most convenient to them to drive decisions across their operations.”