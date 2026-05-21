FreightWaves announces 2026 Fraud Fighters Award winners

FreightWaves is proud to announce the winners of the 2026 Fraud Fighters Awards, recognizing the organizations delivering the most innovative, effective, and impactful solutions to combat the escalating threat of freight fraud. This year’s honorees were selected in two categories, Logistics Operations and Solution Providers, for their demonstrated results in preventing identity theft, double brokering, cargo theft, fictitious pickups, and other sophisticated schemes that continue to plague the supply chain.

Logistics Operations

Arrive Logistics earned recognition for its comprehensive fraud prevention and carrier network integrity program, a core operational investment that has produced industry-leading results. Moving nearly 2 million loads annually across more than 5,000 shippers and 10,000 core carriers, Arrive achieved a full-load theft ratio of just 0.0004% in the second half of 2025, representing a 60% reduction from the first half of the year. A cross-functional team of more than 60 risk, compliance, claims, and operational professionals, including a Director of Prevention & Recovery with over 20 years of law enforcement experience in cargo theft, drives rigorous carrier onboarding through multiple third-party platforms, human-in-the-loop verification, proactive monitoring of active and dormant carriers, and a proprietary TMS backed by SOC II certification. With 93% of loads moving on long-term core carriers, Arrive’s deliberate “friction by design” approach and commitment to industry education set a high bar for network integrity.

ITS Logistics, an Echo Company was honored for its Fraud Prevention and Recovery Playbook, a layered “People + Process + Technology” strategy that delivers exceptional protection without sacrificing speed. Every load benefits from multiple human touchpoints, expert new- and dormant-carrier vetting that routinely catches AI-generated or manipulated documents, and deep integration of platforms such as GenLogs, Highway, Carrier411, and RMIS into its proprietary TMS (ITS Drive). Rigorous SOPs and a detailed recovery playbook cover every scenario from diversion to active theft. Results speak volumes: 99% of carriers connected via Highway ELD, 99.2% load tracking coverage, an ultra-low 0.004% critical incident rate (counting even temporary hostage situations), and 80% of freight moving on a core group of carriers with average tenure exceeding five years. As an early beta partner with GenLogs, ITS actively contributes to broader industry tools while sharing best practices at conferences.

RXO received the award for its Always On, Multi-Layered Defense, an identity-driven ecosystem engineered to “Be a Harder Target” across brokerage, managed transportation, and last-mile operations. Separate Carrier Sales and Carrier Compliance teams, led by veterans with 15+ years of experience, enforce strict protocols without operational bias. Key layers include SSO/MFA, secure in-platform rate confirmations, AI-powered carrier grading and rewards programs, conversational AI for real-time FMCSA verification on high-risk loads, and aggregated visibility from nearly all major providers. RXO proactively flags chameleon carriers, hidden network connections, and sudden behavioral changes, placing dozens of high-risk affiliates on “Do Not Use” lists well before industry headlines. The result is a dramatic reduction in cargo theft and claims costs while supporting honest carriers.

Uber Freight was recognized for its comprehensive Fraud Solution, which fuses advanced technology, specialized human expertise, and extensive industry collaboration. Its integrated TMS delivers real-time visibility, AI-driven risk detection, and automated compliance checks that adapt continuously to emerging tactics. A dedicated fraud team including former FBI, DEA, and corporate security professionals works alongside operators and investigators to resolve incidents swiftly. While market-wide fraud incidents rose 11%, Uber Freight reduced incidents in its network by 20% and cut its monthly fraud rate per 10,000 loads by 84% from 2023 to 2025. The team shares intelligence with CargoNet, Highway, Carrier411, the DOT, and law enforcement, played a key role in a major federal cargo theft ring indictment, and actively advocates for stronger federal legislation. Werner Enterprises won for its Secure Ratecon Protocol (Carrier Bridge), a zero-trust re-engineering of the most vulnerable moment in freight transactions: the delivery of load information. Instead of sending sensitive rate confirmations as vulnerable email attachments, Werner requires carriers to access documents through unique, secure links in the Carrier Werner Bridge protected by Okta-based multi-factor authentication (MFA) that prioritizes hardware tokens, push notifications, or phone verification, explicitly deprecating email-based auth. All users are pre-vetted through third-party qualification. Since implementation, Werner has recorded zero trailer thefts involving carriers with compromised email accounts, eliminated interception risks that enable double brokering, and created a full forensic audit trail of every access. Solution Providers Highway was awarded for its Carrier Identity® platform, which delivers real-time, multi-point identity verification and continuous monitoring before and after load tendering. Unlike point-in-time checks, Highway cross-references DOT/MC data, insurance, and behavioral signals to detect double brokering, identity theft, ownership-change fraud, and more as threats evolve. In Q1 2026 alone the platform blocked 527,940 fraudulent inbound emails (up 49.9% YoY), intercepted 71,801 spoofed phone calls, flagged 399 ownership-change events (up 169.6%), and recorded 2,256 identity theft instances while delivering a 97% reduction in double brokering for customers. In 2026 Highway expanded with the industry’s first public Highway Freight Fraud Index and a $100,000 Performance Guarantee backed by its Certified Network. GenLogs Truck Intelligence earned recognition for bringing physical-world verification to carrier vetting and monitoring through its nationwide roadside sensor network and AI analysis of commercial vehicle activity. Capturing more than 15 million images daily (over 3.6 billion total), GenLogs validates whether carriers are operating as claimed, detecting anomalies such as sudden cross-country activity after months of dormancy, mismatched USDOT/equipment pairings, or high-risk operations by dormant authorities. The platform provides intelligence on more than 350,000 for-hire carriers, confirms sightings for nearly 99% of active FMCSA-registered carriers, and has supported nearly 600 stolen-truck and trailer investigations for customers and law enforcement. Descartes Systems Group was honored for its multi-layered fraud strategy combining Descartes MyCarrierPortal™ for pre-tender carrier vetting and Descartes MacroPoint™ (with FraudGuard) for continuous post-tender monitoring. MyCarrierPortal validates identities, reviews safety and insurance data, monitors authority changes, and flags risk signals for more than 1,000 customers and 350,000+ verified carriers while maintaining 350,000+ certificates of insurance (95% preloaded and received in an average of 26 minutes). MacroPoint monitors 16 in-transit data categories for route deviation, spoofing, stoppages, and suspicious patterns, having surfaced 62,000+ potentially fraudulent shipments since launch. A standout customer result: Nationwide Equipment Transportation reported zero double-brokered loads and reduced onboarding time from 15 minutes to under two minutes. Samsara received the award for its Asset Tag XS, an ultra-compact Bluetooth tracker purpose-built to protect the small, high-value equipment (dollies, ramps, tools, refrigeration probes, etc.) that has become an increasingly attractive target for thieves. Five times smaller than previous tags, the XS leverages Samsara’s massive industrial Bluetooth network (covering 99% of major U.S. roads) plus Hubble’s terrestrial smartphone network for indoor visibility. The accompanying AI-powered theft and loss workflow automatically detects “Left Behind” incidents outside trusted geofences, provides StreetSense investigation photos and context, and enables Compass Mode pinpointing for rapid recovery. Customer outcomes include two brand-new trucks recovered in 30–40 minutes, a $1.3 million excavator recovered through real-time video and location data, and 100% recovery rates for fleets ranging from $1,000 tools to multimillion-dollar machinery. Truckstop.com was recognized for its Risk Assessment System (RAS), launched in September 2024 and embedded in the company’s Risk Management Information System (RMIS). RAS automatically evaluates every carrier applicant against billions of data points across asset risk (IRS TIN/W-9, OFAC sanctions, FMCSA authority, DOT Blocklist, insurance monitoring), contact risk (VoIP screening, unauthorized changes), and digital risk via Risk Factors AI. The multi-layered flow includes Ping Identity biometric verification and a one-time passcode sent to the corporate contact’s verified phone. In 2025 the system reviewed more than 63,000 entities and blocked nearly 20,000 from onboarding; customers using the integrated platform reported a 57% drop in fraud incidents and up to 80% faster carrier onboarding between Q1 2024 and Q1 2025. These ten winners represent the cutting edge of fraud prevention, combining rigorous processes, advanced technology, human expertise, and industry collaboration to protect shippers, carriers, and brokers alike. FreightWaves congratulates every honoree and thanks all entrants for their continued innovation in the fight against freight fraud.