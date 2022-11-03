FreightWaves announces Best in Show winners at F3

After three days of rapid-fire demos — during which presenters were given seven minutes to show off their latest FreightTech solutions — FreightWaves is excited to announce 2022’s Future of Freight Festival Best in Show winners. Without further ado, here they are by day:

Day 1

Denim

Denim, the all-in-one financial platform for freight brokers, on Tuesday wowed guests with a demonstration of its Factoring and Wallet offerings. Shippers and brokers can manage their payables, receivables and financing on the platform using Denim’s intuitive dashboard, which contains metrics like revenue billed, days to pay and carrier utilization.

For each job, users can select a customer and specify whether they want to use internal or third-party capital to complete it. Then, after users input payment dates, Denim does the rest, integrating the data with users’ QuickBooks system or transportation management system. The end result? Everybody gets paid faster.

Redwood

Redwood, a 3PL optimizing physical supply chains as well as building plug-and-play digital supply chains, took the stage to present Redwood Connect, which Chief Innovation Officer Eric Rempel dubbed an integration platform-as-a-service.





The platform is built for shippers to help them orchestrate business logic between systems, and the company even sells it as a product to other 3PLs. Connect’s software “playbook” will get customers about 80% of the way there. But the secret sauce is Redwood’s human support team, which takes care of the rest.

Ryder

Rounding out Day One’s winners is Ryder, which got attendees riled up with a demo of RyderConnect, its platform for proactive risk management. RyderConnect mitigates risks before they happen, keeping shipments moving efficiently.

Customer service representatives can use the RyderConnect platform to view trips by region — each will have its own page containing status reports and any communication from the carrier. It’ll also let them know automatically if a product is damaged or no communication has happened, which could signal a potential exception. Finally, representatives can communicate with carriers and even distribution centers directly to get the information they need.

Day 2

J.B. Hunt 360

J.B. Hunt kicked off Day Two’s round of demos with a look under the hood of Shipper 360, the Lowell, Arkansas-based company’s platform for freight finding and payments.

The company walked the audience through a range of capacity volatility metrics that shippers can view by region or market, as well as a platform performance screen containing metrics like number of truckloads executed or offers per load. Next was a facility insights tab that assigns star ratings to facilities based on driver reviews of safety, accessibility, wait times and other features.

J.B. Hunt finished out the seven minutes with Shipper 360’s load characteristics view, which allows shippers to separate out attributes like miles traveled, day of the week shipped and whether the delivery was made on time.

Turvo

Next up for Day Two’s batch of winners, Turvo is bringing transportation providers collaboration power and increased visibility.

Its dashboard in the application has each detail regarding a given load consolidated into tiles, which users can click on one at a time without having to leave the page. This allows customers to view multiple details of different categories simultaneously, such as appointment details and GPS tracking.

Another feature added to the TMS is visibility into container traffic by providing GPS tracking on vessels as well as the number of last free days once a vessel is at the port. There is also a new search functionality with which users can search for loads by customer or carrier name.

Trimble Maps

Despite its name, Trimble Maps does a whole lot more than just mapping and routing. Based in Princeton, New Jersey, the company also brings carriers and shippers together in more ways than one.

The Trimble Transportation Industry Cloud platform links shippers’ and carriers’ transportation management systems with application programming interfaces and uses truck, lane and location data to identify dwell times, match loads to lanes and identify needs for maintenance.

Then, Trimble brought out Engage Lane, a tool that connects carriers and shippers to enable bidding on contracted freight. It provides scorecards for both stakeholders and uses a shipper’s specifications to find the optimal carrier and lane for each load. As for carriers, they can see which shippers are offering loads that fit their own preferences.

Day 3

Hubtek

A multiple-time winner, Hubtek was joined by partner e2open to present a demo of TABi Connect, its platform for real-time application programming interface requests. The solution allows shippers to reach into carriers’ systems and get instant rate quotes without the need to go to a spot board.

E2open, a shipper TMS, is used to automate an API call, which then pulls data from different carriers. Users can then get quoted, manage their own exceptions and even identify places where they don’t want to be quoted.

PalletTrader

PalletTrader is exactly what it says it is: a dedicated marketplace designed specifically for buying and selling pallets.

Buyers on the platform can input their pallet needs and then search for available inventory from hundreds of sellers across the country. Its user interface and item pages look almost like an eBay or an Amazon, bringing all of the functionality of traditional marketplaces into the logistics space.

Sellers can post their inventory on the marketplace and upload bills of lading, while users can view product details and place recurring orders by week. From there, the system automatically notifies buyers to let them know when a purchase is complete.

That rounds up Future of Freight 2022’s Best in Show winners! But at this year’s show, more than 50 companies presented the latest in freight and logistics solutions. Here’s the full list of this year’s rapid-fire demo exhibitors by day: